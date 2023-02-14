New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI/PNN): In a world where digital transactions are becoming increasingly prevalent, it's hard to imagine that large segments of the population are still left out. But in India, that's precisely the case, with 61 per cent of the country's citizens living in rural areas without access to basic financial services.

That's where Mohit Bhargava, CEO of DigiRashi, comes in. Under his leadership, the company is on a mission to bridge the divide between urban and rural areas and provide financial freedom to all citizens of India, especially those in rural areas.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Man Stabs Mother-in-Law in Hadapsar Police Station, Injures His Son Too; Arrested.

According to Bhargava, India's current credit rating system is based on PAN numbers, which only 22 per cent of the population has. It means that the rural population is effectively debarred from accessing credit facilities, and the country can't progress without complete inclusiveness.

That's why DigiRashi has refined a specific credit rating engine for its user base, which is primarily rural and semi-urban. All NBFCs and banks will benefit from it and can lend through the DigiRashi platform. Bhargava is also working to remove the bottlenecks preventing the rural population from making cashless transactions and addressing the inertia of banks in the minds of the rural population.

Also Read | Bengaluru: School Teacher Stabbed Thrice in Neck; Succumbs to Injuries in Shantinagar.

DigiRashi offers instant account opening, a hassle-free transaction interface, and cash depository services from the nearest merchant. Even the illiterate can use the platform without confusion, and merchants are incentivized to accept digital payments by being offered a commission.

"My motto and pride are to see India at the top," says Bhargava. "Going cashless is one of its most important and small parts, and DigiRashi is putting up its bit to contribute towards the nation. We believe we will be able to turn India into a cashless society in the next 5 to 7 years with the right support."

With Bhargava's unwavering commitment to his mission, it's clear that DigiRashi is poised to make a big impact in the financial world and help bring financial freedom to India's rural population.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)