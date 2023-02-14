Bengaluru, February 14: In a shocking incident, a 34-year-old private school teacher in Bengaluru died after she was stabbed thrice in neck in her home in Nanjappa Circle near Shantinagar on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Kousar Mubeena, according to the police. Police suspect someone known to the victim may have committed the crime.

TOI reported that when the neighbors heard her screams for help and rushed to her help, they saw a man fleeing the house. They entered the house and found Ms. Mubeen lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab injuries on her neck. Bengaluru Horror: Youth on Two-Wheeler Drags Elderly Man on Magadi Road for One Kilometre (Disturbing Video)

Mubeena was stabbed three times in the neck and was found dead in a pool of blood near the main entrance of her house. Mubeena, who was divorced, was living with her daughter a student of Class 7 at a private school. Bengaluru: Woman Arrested for Mowing Down Bike Rider, Says Pressed Accelerator Instead of Brake (Watch Video).

She screamed for help when she was attacked and the neighbours rushed to her help but the man escaped by then, according to the police. Her daughter was not present at the house when the incident occurred, they added.

The police said they have collected evidence from the crime scene, including fingerprints and forensic evidence, and are investigating the case from multiple angles.

According to reports, police found that while she was divorced, she had disputes with her ex-husband. The Cubbon Park police have registered a case and are suspecting the involvement of her husband Wasim Pasha in the murder.

