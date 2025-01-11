New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): BJP MP and Secretary General of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) put additional emphasis on direct selling industry in India, emphasizing its potential to drive economic growth. At a roundtable conference hosted by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and Praveen Khandelwal, the BJP MP asserted that direct selling can create employment opportunities, and empower women.

As per definition, direct sales are transactions that occur directly with the end-user without a middleman or distributor, or any e-commerce platform. CAIT termed direct selling as a growth catalyst. Praveen Khandelwal described the direct selling industry as a critical sector aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for women empowerment, Digital India, and financial inclusion. Against that backdrop, CAIT announced the formation of a task force comprising stakeholders from the direct selling sector. The task force will develop actionable plans to engage with the government. As per CAIT, direct selling industry employs 8.6 million individuals, with 40 per cent being women, encouraging micro-entrepreneurship and empowering families through improved education, nutrition, and healthcare. Government initiatives like the Direct Selling Guidelines (2016), Consumer Protection Act (2019), and Direct Selling Rules (2021) have provided stability to the sector, CAIT added.

Among a few, CAIT called for states to notify direct selling guidelines and eliminate unnecessary compliance; protect legitimate businesses from undue penalties by decriminalizing non-fraudulent actions. Khandelwal further emphasized that the government, industry stakeholders, and policymakers must work together to unlock the industry's full potential while safeguarding consumer interests.

Earlier in November last year, the Traders industry body released a White Paper, raising serious concerns over the alleged practices of quick commerce platforms. The traders body has been alleging that quick commerce platforms are undermining the foundation of India's retail economy. CAIT urged regulatory bodies to intervene and ensure that quick commerce platforms adhere to fair trade practices and protect the interests of small traders. (ANI)

