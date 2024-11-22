VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 22: In a landmark moment for Indian craftsmanship and luxury, DIVIANA has become the first Indian luxury furniture brand to open a flagship showroom in Milan, Italy. Situated in the prestigious Montenapoleone Fashion District in Via Monte di Pieta, this 3200 sqft. showroom is a testament to India's growing leadership in global design. Championing the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, DIVIANA sets a new benchmark for Indian luxury by bringing the artistry of Indian craftsmanship and modern design excellence to Milan, redefining what Indian luxury represents in the global market.

The launch is part of DIVIANA's ambitious EUR50 Million European expansion plan, which includes investments over the next two years aimed at establishing the brand as a leader in contemporary luxury interiors market. Founded in 2004 by visionary entrepreneur Kapil Chopra, the brand started as a modest operation in Gurgaon to a globally luxury powerhouse. Today, DIVIANA operates with over 900 skilled artisans, state-of-the-art manufacturing factories in India spanning a 20,000 sq.m delivering luxury furniture to discerning clients worldwide.

The grand opening of the Milan showroom drew a distinguished audience, including global design leaders and prominent Indian personalities. The event was graced by acclaimed actor Sonakshi Sinha and her husband actor Zaheer Iqbal, former Indian cricket Mohammad Kaif , Rajiv Makhni, Managing Editor at NDTV and renowned content creator added glamour to the event. Joining them were Italian luminaries Paola Navone, the eclectic designer and Founder of Studio Otta; Piero Castiglioni, the renowned Italian architect and lighting designer; Cinzia Pagni, President Industrial Design Association (ADI); Emmanuel Corte, Councilor of the Real Estate Heritage of Milan.

Kapil Chopra, Entrepreneur & Founder of DIVIANA shared his vision for the brand's global expansion, "The Milan showroom is a testament of India's creative and cultural leadership in the world of luxury. At DIVIANA, we seamlessly blend centuries of artisanal heritage with contemporary innovation, creating furniture that resonates globally. This launch celebrates our artisans and embodies the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, showcasing India's craftsmanship on the world's stage and proving that Indian luxury can set global benchmarks"

The Milan showroom features DIVIANA's distinctive Sublime and O collections curated by the brand's Art Director Marco Corti. With over 250 bespoke designs these collections merge tradition and modernity, reflecting the brand's commitment to excellence and crafting a bold new narrative for Indian craftsmanship on the international stage.

DIVIANA's Milan flasghip is the first step in the brand's broader European strategy with plans to establish flasghip stores in key markets such as France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Spain. The company is also exploring partnerships with Italian artisans and production opportunities in Europe to integrate European craftsmanship into its offerings.

As the first Indian luxury furniture brand to establish itself in Milan, DIVIANA's achievement marks a significant step forward for India in the global luxury market. This milestone reinforces the brand's mission to transform Indian craftsmanship into a global symbol of excellence and redefine the future of luxury interiors.

About DIVIANA

DIVIANA is a luxury furniture brand redefining contemporary living through exceptional design and unparalleled craftsmanship. Founded in 2009 by visionary Indian entrepreneur Kapil Chopra, the brand seamlessly blends ancient artisanal techniques with modern sensibilities to create timeless pieces of elegance.

With a dedicated team of 900 professionals, and projects delivered across Asia and the Middle East, DIVIANA now sets its sights on the global stage. Its European debut in Milan, at Via Monte di Pieta in the prestigious Montenapoleone District, marks a bold step in positioning itself as a global leader in luxury interiors.

