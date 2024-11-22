It seems Dulquer Salmaan is a huge fan of Diljit Dosanjh, as he had an amazing time at the Dil-Luminati Tour concert in Hyderabad on November 16. The actor attended the event with his wife, Amal Sufiya, celebrity stylist Harmann Kaur and a few close friends. As per the viral video, the group enjoyed the high-energy performance of the Punjabi singer, with Dulquer visibly excited and cheering along with the crowd. It was a fun night for the actor and his friends, showing that even celebrities can let loose and enjoy live music just like their fans. ‘Ae Kudiyan Da Te Nahi?’: Diljit Dosanjh Impresses Ahmedabad Crowd by Wearing Desi Jacket Onstage Gifted by Fan (Watch Video).
Dulquer Salmaan & Wife Attend Diljit Dosanjh Gig
Dulquer Salmaan Attends Diljit Dosanjh's Concert in Hyderabad
View this post on Instagram
Workise, Dulquer Salmaan recently starred in Venky Atluri's Lucky Bhaskar. The talented actor is currently working on his upcoming projects, Kaantha and Aakasam Lo Oka Tara.
Diljit Dosanjh Is Pro - Here's Why
Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Hyderabad faced a minor hiccup. The Telangana government issued a notice requesting the singer avoid performing songs promoting alcohol, drugs, or violence. In compliance, Diljit modified the lyrics of popular tracks like "Lemonade" and "5 Taara," replacing references to daru with 'coke' and 'theke' with 'hotel.'
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2024 05:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).