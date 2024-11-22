Workise, Dulquer Salmaan recently starred in Venky Atluri's Lucky Bhaskar. The talented actor is currently working on his upcoming projects, Kaantha and Aakasam Lo Oka Tara.

Diljit Dosanjh Is Pro - Here's Why

Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Hyderabad faced a minor hiccup. The Telangana government issued a notice requesting the singer avoid performing songs promoting alcohol, drugs, or violence. In compliance, Diljit modified the lyrics of popular tracks like "Lemonade" and "5 Taara," replacing references to daru with 'coke' and 'theke' with 'hotel.'