Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 25: Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers' Association (IMTMA) is organizing the fifth edition of Delhi Machine Tool & Manufacturing Technology Expo (DMTX 2025), a focused platform for showcasing the latest technologies in the field of metalworking machinery together with their accessories and components. Concurrently, the second edition of Factory Equipment Expo (FACTEQ 2025), an exclusive exhibition showcasing modern factory equipment, material storage, sustainable and environmental solutions, etc. for the factories of tomorrow, will be held.

DMTX 2025 and FACTEQ 2025, scheduled from 8 to 11 May 2025, at Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan), New Delhi would offer a platform for industry players to explore cutting-edge technologies and solutions that shall shape the future of manufacturing in India.

These expos provide an opportunity for various micro, small, and medium enterprises in North India, especially Delhi NCR as well as from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Punjab, etc., to enhance their competitive edge.

Exhibitors at DMTX will display cutting machines, forming machines, tools, welding machines, Industry 4.0 software and hardware, 3D printing and additive manufacturing, and many other products and solutions. On the other hand, exhibitors at FACTEQ will showcase solutions for material handling and logistics, etc.

"DMTX 2025 and FACTEQ 2025 offer significant networking opportunities for industries from the region to familiarize themselves with the latest technologies and solutions which will drive the manufacturing industry in the years to come," said Mr. Rajendra S. Rajamane, President, IMTMA. Giving more details he said, "IMTMA is committed to empowering MSMEs and driving technological innovation, and the expo will pave the way for advancements in manufacturing."

"In the fast changing manufacturing landscape achieving technological superiority is paramount for each player, and expos like DMTX and FACTEQ are great enablers for addressing this requirement. Delhi, NCR, and the entire northern region have a significant advantage in auto, heavy engineering, and many other industries, and IMTMA by organizing this expo aims to bring the latest technologies to the doorstep of the various industries in the region," said Mr. Jibak Dasgupta, Director General & CEO, IMTMA.

Industry professionals, entrepreneurs, and policymakers are invited to attend DMTX 2025 and FACTEQ 2025 to explore the future of manufacturing and avail the opportunities for collaboration and growth. For more information and registration to participate in DMTX 2025, log on to www.mtx.co.in, and for information and registration to participate in FACTEQ 2025, visit www.facteq.in.

Event Details:

Date: 8 - 11 May 2025

Venue: Bharat Mandapam (earlier Pragati Maidan), New Delhi.

About IMTMA

IMTMA formed in 1946 is the apex body and single point of contact for the machine tool industry in India. IMTMA plays an active role in the growth and development of the machine tool industry in India through a wide range of initiatives such as policy advocacy, export promotion, trade fairs, mega events, training, seminars, technology missions, publications, etc.

