Thane (Maharashtra) [India], December 9: The 4th edition of the Dosti Thane Half Marathon, organized by Playfree Sports India (OPC) Pvt. Ltd., concluded on a high note on Sunday, 7th December 2025, with an overwhelming participation of 5,173 runners. Carrying the empowering theme "Breaking Barriers, Building Champions", the event transformed the streets of Thane into a vibrant celebration of fitness, resilience, and community spirit.

Title Sponsor: Dosti Realty| Co-powered by Tip Top Plaza and Bajaj General Insurance | Organized by Playfree Sports India (OPC) Pvt. Ltd.

This year marked the event's first outing under its refreshed identity as the Dosti Thane Half Marathon, with Dosti Realty stepping in as Title Sponsor. The new branding signaled a renewed push to promote health, endurance and inclusive participation across all age groups.

The marathon welcomed elite athletes, fitness enthusiasts, corporates, senior citizens, women participants, and young runners alike. From first-time runners to seasoned marathoners, participants showcased immense zeal and determination, truly living the spirit of the theme. The event was graced by Thane Police Commissioner, Shri Ashutosh Dumbare, who flagged off the 10 km race.

All participants received premium dry-fit T-shirts, exclusive finisher medals, post-race breakfast, and brand vouchers worth ₹1000+, while winners across categories were felicitated with trophies, gifts, and special vouchers amidst enthusiastic applause. One of the standout moments of the day came when Ms. Priyanka Madane won a Harley-Davidson X440, adding a touch of excitement to the celebrations.

To ensure complete peace of mind, every registered participant was covered under event-day insurance by Bajaj General Insurance.

Speaking at the conclusion of the event, Sitanshu Jha, CEO, Playfree Sports India, said,

"The response to Dosti Thane Half Marathon - Season 4 has been extraordinary . With 5,173 participants, this edition stands as a true testament to Thane's growing fitness culture. Every runner who crossed the finish line is a champion in their own right. We are grateful to our sponsors, partners, volunteers, and participants for making this event a grand success."

Anuj Goradia, Director, Dosti Realty commented "It was great to see such a strong turnout for the Dosti Thane Half Marathon at Dosti West County this year. The event captures what we aim for as a brand: a community that's active, connected, and proud of where it lives. The same way our amenity spaces are designed to encourage movement and everyday wellbeing, the marathon brought the city together around fitness, unity, and a shared sense of achievement."

The event was successfully executed with Dosti as the Title Sponsor, Co-Powered by Tip Top Plaza & Bajaj General Insurance and with major partners including Tiger Balm,

Harley-Davidson, Spinner, Enerzal, Decathlon and EuroSchool, and strongly supported by civic authorities, corporate partners, fitness communities, and dedicated volunteers, who played a crucial role in seamless execution.

With its fourth successful edition, the Dosti Thane Half Marathon 2025 has firmly established itself as one of Thane's flagship fitness events, encouraging the city to stay active and move towards a healthier future together.

About Dosti Realty

For over four decades, Dosti Realty has been a symbol of trust and excellence in real estate transforming both locations and lives. Driven by a deep understanding of evolving customer needs, we have delivered 17 mn. sq. ft. across 143+ properties, shaping over 23,500 residences into homes where families thrive. Guided by our ethos, 'Friends for Life', we focus on thoughtful design, timeless architecture, and a seamless home-buying experience -- from regular construction updates to exceptional post-possession support. Through years of listening, learning, and innovating to meet the aspirations of homebuyers we build more than just structures; we create spaces that foster connection, harmony, and a true sense of belonging. With over 21 mn sq. ft. of upcoming developments across Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune, including residences, schools, commercial spaces, retail, and IT parks, we remain committed to trust, transparency, quality, and timely delivery building brighter futures and nurturing communities for generations to come.

Visit: www.dostirealty.com

