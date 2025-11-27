New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The Kandla Port team is working to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and position the country's maritime sector as a global leader, Deendayal Port Authority Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh has said.

The port achieved a major milestone by becoming the fastest Indian Major Port to reach 100 Million Tons of cargo handling in the current financial year 2025-26.

Singh told ANI that the port is unlocking efficiency with stakeholders and port users. He said the early accomplishment reflects steady growth across key cargo segments.

"The Kandla Port team is working to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and position the country's maritime sector as a global leader, within the limited constraints. We will also exceed the cargo-loading target given to us by the ministry and set a new record. I am proud to say that the Kandla Port has breached 100 million tons of export and set a new record. This 6.7% year-on-year growth shows that the port is unlocking efficiency with stakeholders and port users," he said.

As the port grows, worker welfare has become a central focus. "Our labour brothers have the biggest contribution in this, and we will try our best to facilitate them better," he said.

Singh explained that several measures are being taken to ensure the safety and comfort of labourers.

"For our labour brothers working round the clock, we have improved safety protocols, providing them with helmets and fluorescent jackets. We also arranged tea and snacks for them, which they can have at any time during their shifts. They are provided with kits as well," he said.

He also noted that workers receive winter clothing, air shields and constant support from officers deployed at the docks.

"Since the temperature drops at night, they have been given winter clothing and air shields. An officer of a department will always be deployed at the dock to take care of their needs," he said.

The Kandla port milestone will help in strengthening India's maritime competitivenessand contribute to ease of doing business and trade connectivity across Gujarat and northern India. It also supports the goals under the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision, which focuses on boosting trade and industrial growth along the western coast.

Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways congratulated Team Deendayal Port for the achievement.

"Heartiest congratulations to Team Deendayal Port on becoming the fastest Major Port to cross 100 MMT in FY 2025-26! Led by the vision of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, this is a reflection of the rapid transformation underway across India's ports and logistics sector. We are building world-class maritime infrastructure & efficient ports for a stronger, future-ready maritime India," he said in a post on X. (ANI)

