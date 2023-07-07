NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7: The grand celebration of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) 2024 will take place with great pomp and splendour on the 20th of February, 2024 at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. Esteemed persons of import such as celebrities, media personnel, ministers and stalwarts of the industry will be in attendance.

Also Read | Rajasthan Temple Dress Code: Two Temples in Jaipur Introduce Dress Code for Devotees, Ban Entry in Mini Skirt, Jeans, Shorts and Frock.

India's most prestigious award ceremony, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 celebrated the splendour of cinema with resounding success on the 20th of February. The event at Taj Lands End felicitated the best creative minds in the Film and Television industry, paying homage to the craft of filmmaking pioneered in India by Dadasaheb Phalke. The grand gala was full of memorable moments and was attended by luminaries like Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Varun Dhawan, Vidya Balan, R. Balki and many others. DPIFF this year has been an achievement of star-studded brilliance.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 was the glorious culmination of creative endeavours with Cinematic Tourism as the theme. With musical performances by Mohit Chauhan and Harmony of the Pines, the evening celebrated the grand history and legacy of entertainment in India. The most brilliant minds of the industry and their projects over the past year were felicitated on a grand scale.

Also Read | GPT-4 Goes Public: Microsoft-Owned OpenAI Announces the General Availability of the Latest ChatGPT Model.

Abhishek Mishra quoted, "The history of cinema, movies, and the film industry has undergone many changes that transformed the movie industry from the modest beginning with black and white silent films to colourful extravaganza. The theme for DPIFF 2024 is Cinematic Evolution and the tagline is: Cinema has no boundary; it is a ribbon of dream."

Over the years, DPIFF has evolved into the country's most prestigious award ceremony. In a monumental celebration of talent, the gala event will felicitate the artists of the film fraternity who have put in their hard work and dedication to excel in the year 2023. DPIFF will be honouring all three prodigious segments - the Indian Film Industry, Indian Television Industry & International Film Fraternity - under the same roof.

It aims to felicitate those artists of the film fraternity who have put in their hard work and have shown true promise, along with the dedication to excel. The mission, as always, is to cultivate and promote the art and science of film through education and cross-cultural awareness. The team believes that the medium of cinema as well as TV series are artforms that hold the power to bridge cultures and illuminate the universality of the human experience.

The organisation has also been at the helm of the sustainability movement for years now, leading environmental and social campaigns with an arsenal of CSR activities that make real impacts each year. The ceremony continues its endeavour to embrace and preserve the sustainable development of the society and promoting Indian Tourism globally through the means of Cinema. With the "We For World Foundation" registered under Niti Aayog, the team has been working on promoting the individual bounties of each state, and has lent its voice to the Vocal for Local Campaign. In addition to this, the event will also highlight the multicultural spirit of the nation by promoting Indian Art and Culture on a global platform.

For more information you may visit: www.dpiff.in.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/p/CuWmAbLNN0-

Twitter: twitter.com/Dpiff_official/status/1676914824188669952?s=20

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)