New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Ather Energy, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

According to an official statement by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry on Tuesday, the MoU aims to accelerate the growth of India's clean mobility and advanced manufacturing sectors.

As per the MoU Ather Energy, will collaborate with DPIIT under the Build in Bharat initiative led by the Startup Policy Forum (SPF). The SPF is a coalition of over 50 innovation-focused startups working towards building a strong ecosystem for manufacturing in India.

The MoU outlined a comprehensive partnership that will include strategic mentorship for deep-tech startups, infrastructure support for startups in the EV value chain, and joint innovation programs such as the Bharat Startup Grand Challenge.

The collaboration will also include co-hosted talent and skill development initiatives, participation in key startup events like Startup Mahakumbh, and on-ground exposure visits to foster learning and networking.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Joint Secretary, DPIIT, Sanjiv Singh, and Co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy, Tarun Mehta.

The partnership is expected to create a more supportive environment for manufacturing-oriented startups and contribute significantly to India's transition towards sustainable transportation.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, Sanjiv Singh said, "The electric mobility sector in India is entering a transformative phase. Through this partnership with Ather Energy, we aim to catalyse the development of an enabling environment where startups can contribute meaningfully to EV manufacturing, battery innovation, and clean energy solutions."

Echoing the significance of the partnership, Co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy, Tarun Mehta said, "We are happy to collaborate with DPIIT to strengthen support systems for hardware and deep-tech startups. With policy support and stronger industry participation, this initiative can help founders tackle core technology challenges and scale high-quality products from India."

Shweta Rajpal Kohli, President and CEO of the Startup Policy Forum, added, "This partnership between DPIIT and Ather Energy brings to life the Startup Policy Forum's Build in Bharat initiative. Unlocking the potential of India's manufacturing sector through collaboration is key to building a globally competitive innovation ecosystem."

This collaboration is expected to open up new opportunities for startups in the EV and manufacturing sectors, while contributing to a self-reliant and future-ready startup ecosystem that aligns with India's climate and industrial goals. (ANI)

