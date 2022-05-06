New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Renowned industrialist, social worker, and educationist Dr. Arvind Kumar Goyal along with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari facilitated the stalwarts of the automobile industry in a program organised in New Delhi.

Dr. Goyal also called upon them to develop technology that can help in fighting the menace of the pollution.

Dr. Goyal was invited as a special guest at the BW Autoworld Awards organised by renowned magazine Business World. The Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari was the Chief Guest.

While speaking at the event, Dr. Goyal said that the penetration of electric vehicles in smaller towns and cities will bring a revolutionary change in the automobile sector of the country. People will get transportation facilities at less cost while the menace of the pollution, both noise and air, will also be solved.

Renowned social worker Dr. Goyal has received accolades from various forums of India as well as other countries for his exemplary contribution towards the society. He has also been felicitated by the Union as well as state government.

He is contributing to the operations of more than 200 old age homes, orphanages, free schools and hospitals across the country. He is working extensively on the campaign Save the Environment to ensure that the future generation get clean air and healthy lifestyle.

