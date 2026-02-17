VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 17: Lucknow has welcomed a significant addition to its healthcare landscape with the formal inauguration of Dr Cancer, a specialised cancer care facility dedicated to redefining cancer care through a structured homeopathy-based Root Therapy approach. The launch represents a meaningful development in expanding organised and patient-focused oncology support within Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Scotland vs Nepal Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 33.

The centre was inaugurated by the Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Brajesh Pathak Ji, highlighting the state's commitment to strengthening integrative healthcare services. The ceremony reflected growing public interest in structured and ethical treatment models that prioritise patient dignity, accessibility, and disciplined clinical systems. The event brought together medical professionals, community representatives, and healthcare administrators who acknowledged the increasing need for comprehensive and supportive cancer care frameworks.

Dr Cancer has been introduced as a specialised cancer care division under Dr Care Group, expanding the established legacy of Dr Care Homeopathy. This strategic expansion reinforces the group's long-standing mission to deliver organised, root-focused healthcare solutions grounded in classical homeopathic principles. By establishing a dedicated oncology division, the organisation aims to provide structured and condition-specific care pathways for individuals diagnosed with various forms of cancer, ensuring clarity and continuity throughout the treatment journey.

Also Read | Telangana Drug Bust: 3 Arrested for Peddling Ganja to Students Using Crowdfunded Money.

Dr Care Homeopathy, the parent institution, has built a strong reputation for offering systematic homeopathic care across chronic and complex health conditions. The organisation follows a detailed case-taking methodology supported by constitutional analysis, structured documentation, and regular follow-ups. With services extending across multiple cities and reaching patients nationally and internationally, Dr Care Homeopathy emphasises ethical consultation practices, research-oriented protocols, and transparent communication. Beyond oncology support, the institution addresses neurological disorders, developmental conditions, autoimmune diseases, and long-standing chronic illnesses through disciplined clinical frameworks designed to maintain consistency and accountability.

At Dr Cancer, the evaluation model prioritises identifying the underlying cause of disease rather than concentrating solely on symptomatic relief. Each patient undergoes comprehensive assessment, including medical history review, diagnostic documentation, and individualised treatment planning.

Continuous monitoring and structured follow-up form essential components of the care process, ensuring that prescriptions remain aligned with the patient's evolving condition and overall health profile. This method is designed to support holistic well-being while maintaining professional responsibility and clinical transparency.

The centre provides homeopathy-based treatment support for a wide spectrum of cancers. These include oral and mouth cancer, lung cancer, ovarian, cervical, and uterus cancers, colo-rectal cancer, oesophagus and stomach cancer, blood cancer including leukemia, breast cancer, prostate and bladder cancer, thyroid cancer, liver, pancreas, bile duct, and gall bladder cancers, lymphoma including Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, bone cancer, and brain tumors. Each case is evaluated independently to ensure that treatment strategies are tailored to the individual's constitution, diagnosis, and medical background.

The institution is led by Dr. A.M Reddy, Founder and CMD of Dr Care Group, recognised as a global autism specialist and honoured by UK and Forbes India. Under his leadership, the group has developed a reputation for structured homeopathic systems and patient-centric healthcare delivery. Supporting this initiative is Dr. Gauri Shankar, Director of Dr Care Group, a renowned homeopath in India specialising in cancer management. Together, they bring extensive clinical experience and a shared commitment to ethical, compassionate, and disciplined cancer care.

With Dr Cancer now formally integrated into Dr Care Group, the organisation strengthens its broader vision of delivering responsible, root-focused healthcare solutions. The centre aspires to provide patients and families with structured guidance, sustained monitoring, and a transparent treatment environment. By combining methodical homeopathic principles with a patient-first philosophy, Dr Cancer positions itself as a dedicated institution committed to advancing integrative cancer care in Uttar Pradesh.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)