Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20: Dr Raj P. Narayanam, Founder & Executive Chairman of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited ("Zaggle"), has been recognised as one of Hurun India's Top 200 Self-Made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2025, a prestigious recognition celebrating India's most influential founders who have built scalable, future-ready enterprises.

Dr Raj's entrepreneurial journey spans over 25 years and is characterised by resilience, reinvention and an unwavering commitment to building enduring institutions. From his early entrepreneurial venture, eYantra, to founding and scaling Zaggle into a leading, listed and proudly profitable spend management and SaaS-led FinTech platform, ranked among the top-performing IPOs and delivering strong returns to investors, the journey has been shaped by both defining milestones and formidable challenges. Like most entrepreneurial paths, it has involved moments of doubt and uncertainty, met with perseverance, discipline and long-term conviction.

This recognition by Hurun India serves as a testament to Dr Raj's long-term vision, leadership philosophy and ability to build innovation-led businesses that create sustainable value for customers, stakeholders and the broader ecosystem.

Commenting on the recognition, Dr Raj P. Narayanam, Founder & Executive Chairman, Zaggle, said: "The last 25 years of my entrepreneurial journey have been nothing short of a rollercoaster, from the early days of eYantra to building Zaggle. There were moments of doubt, tough questions and times when the road ahead felt uncertain. Being recognised among Hurun India's Top 200 Self-Made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia makes every struggle, sacrifice and sleepless night feel truly worthwhile. This is one of the most prestigious honours I have received, and I accept it with deep humility. I am profoundly grateful to every colleague, partner, mentor, friend and well-wisher who has walked this journey with me. Your belief and support have been the pillars that kept me going."

Under Dr Raj's leadership, Zaggle has emerged as a category-defining player in spend management, enabling organisations and CFOs to drive cost efficiency, compliance and financial control through technology-led solutions. The recognition further underscores Zaggle's strong governance, innovation-driven culture, and global growth ambitions.

About Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited (Zaggle)

Founded in 2011, Zaggle (BSE: 543985 & NSE: ZAGGLE) is a category-leading spend management company with a strong technology-led value proposition and a diversified user base. Operating in the business-to-business-to-customer (B2B2C) segment, Zaggle is among a select group of players with a comprehensive suite of financial technology products and services. Zaggle is one of India's top issuers of prepaid cards, collaborating with 19 banking partners to drive its card offerings. The company also boasts a diverse portfolio of SaaS products and an extensive network of touchpoints.

As of September 30, 2025, the company has issued more than 50 million prepaid cards, serving more than 3.5 million users across industries. Zaggle's enterprise network spans banking and financial services, technology, healthcare, manufacturing, FMCG, infrastructure and automobiles.

For more information, please visit: https://www.zaggle.in/

