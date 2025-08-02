VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 2: CARE Hospitals proudly announces the appointment of Dr. S. K. Jaiswal, an eminent neurologist with over three decades of experience, as Clinical Director and Head of Department - Neurology at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Dr. Jaiswal's extensive expertise in treating complex neurological disorders and his leadership in advancing neuroscience care marks a significant step forward in the hospital's commitment to excellence in brain and spine health.

Dr. Jaiswal brings with him an illustrious career that spans teaching, research, and advanced clinical practice, with a special focus on stroke management, epilepsy, movement disorders, neuroimmunology, and neurocritical care. His vision is to create an integrated neurosciences program at CARE Banjara Hills, offering comprehensive diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation for neurological patients with a patient-first approach.

Under Dr. Jaiswal's leadership, CARE Banjara is poised to become a center of excellence in neurosciences, with an emphasis on timely stroke intervention, multidisciplinary epilepsy management, and innovative treatments for degenerative neurological conditions. The department will also focus on the expansion of neurocritical care units and the adoption of advanced neuroimaging and electrophysiological tools.

Speaking about his new role, Dr. S. K. Jaiswal shared, "Neurology is one of the fastest-evolving specialties in medicine. I am excited to join CARE Hospitals, which stands out for its dedication to clinical excellence and patient-focused care. Together, we aim to create a strong, evidence-based neuroscience program that integrates cutting-edge diagnostics, therapeutics, and compassionate care."

Welcoming Dr. Jaiswal to the CARE family, Biju Nair, Zonal COO, CARE Hospitals, said,"We are thrilled to have Dr. S. K. Jaiswal lead our Neurology department at CARE Banjara Hills. His unmatched clinical expertise and strategic insights will reinforce our mission to deliver comprehensive neurological care in Hyderabad. With his guidance, we are confident of setting new benchmarks in stroke care, neurocritical interventions, and chronic neurological disease management."

Dr. Jaiswal will also play a pivotal role in mentoring young neurologists, enhancing academic collaborations, and introducing global best practices in clinical protocols and patient outcomes. His appointment aligns with CARE Hospitals' long-term vision to become the go-to destination for advanced neurosciences in South India.

About CARE Banjara Hospital

Located in the heart of Hyderabad, CARE Banjara Hospital is the flagship tertiary care hospital of CARE Hospitals Group. With nearly three decades of legacy in delivering exceptional clinical outcomes, the hospital is a center of excellence across multiple specialties, including cardiac sciences, critical care, oncology, organ transplants, and robotic surgeries. CARE Banjara Hospital continues to pioneer innovations that bring world-class healthcare closer to the community.

Media Contact

