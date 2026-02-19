VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 19: Orthodontic treatment is changing quietly but steadily, with digital tools becoming a regular part of dental practice. In Ahmedabad, Neo Smile Dental Clinic has been incorporating AI-supported planning systems and Invisalign clear aligners into its orthodontic treatments, with a focus on improving accuracy and predictability.

At Neo Smile, digital precision is at the core of every orthodontic treatment led by Dr. Shayoni Patel. Instead of uncomfortable traditional moulds, advanced 3D scans are used to carefully assess tooth alignment, bite position, and overall facial harmony.

These high-resolution digital records are seamlessly integrated into intelligent treatment-planning software, allowing Dr. Shayoni Patel and her team to map each tooth's movement step-by-step with exceptional accuracy. The result is greater precision, improved predictability, and enhanced comfort -- ensuring a smoother, more confident orthodontic journey for every patient.

According to the clinic, more patients are asking about clear aligners as an alternative to conventional metal braces. Many prefer options that are less noticeable and easier to manage during work or social engagements. Invisalign clear aligners have therefore become a significant part of the clinic's orthodontic cases.

Dr. Shayoni Patel, who specialises in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics, says aligners may appear simple, but the planning behind them is detailed. Each case is assessed individually to determine whether aligners are suitable. Treatment plans are customised based on the patient's dental condition, bite pattern, and facial proportions, rather than following a fixed format.

The discussion around metal braces versus clear aligners often centres on lifestyle and comfort. Braces continue to be an effective method for correcting alignment, but they are more visible and fixed in place. Clear aligners offer a removable and less conspicuous alternative. At Neo Smile, digital staging tools are used to monitor tooth movement step by step, which helps maintain consistency during treatment.

Smile designing has also become part of the clinic's planning process. Using digital analysis, the team evaluates tooth shape, spacing, and gum levels to ensure that aesthetic changes remain proportionate to the patient's facial features. Visual previews are shared before finalising the course of treatment so patients have a clearer understanding of the expected outcome.

While technology plays an increasing role, the clinic maintains that it does not replace clinical expertise. Digital systems assist in structuring the plan, but decisions are taken after examination and patient consultation.

Inside the clinic, the emphasis on structured workflow is evident. Digital documentation, organised follow-ups, and systematic monitoring have become part of routine orthodontic care. The aim, according to the clinic, is to make treatment more transparent and easier for patients to track.

As orthodontics moves further towards digitally planned care, Neo Smile's integration of AI-based planning and Invisalign clear aligners reflects a broader shift within the field. The focus is gradually moving towards precision, clarity, and treatment plans that are tailored to individual requirements rather than standardised approaches.

With technology guided by expertise, every smile transformation at Neo Smile is thoughtfully planned, meticulously executed, and designed to deliver results that are not just beautiful, but lasting.

