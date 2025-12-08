PNN

New Delhi [India], December 8: Renowned two-time President Award-winning astrologer, celebrated life coach, and philanthropist, Dr. Sohini Sastri was invited as a distinguished special guest at the Bollywood Hungama OTT Fest and India Entertainment Awards 2025, held on the 3rd and 4th of December at JW Marriott, Mumbai. The grand third edition of the event celebrated excellence in India's growing entertainment and digital content space, shining a spotlight on some of the biggest names in the industry.

A key highlight of the ceremony was Dr. Sohini Sastri presenting the Power-Packed Performer of the Year Award to acclaimed actress, model, and Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar. Manushi expressed immense joy upon receiving the award from Dr. Sastri, adding a heartfelt touch to the evening's celebrations.

The star-studded event witnessed the presence of leading Bollywood personalities, including Pankaj Tripathi, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Boman Irani, Sonu Sood, Manoj Bajpayee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi, Manish Malhotra, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Rakul Preet Singh, Diana Penty, Ahaan Panday, among many others. The evening was filled with glamour, recognition, and a shared appreciation for creative brilliance.

Dr. Sohini Sastri shared her immense joy and pride after attending the event. She stated that it was a privilege to witness and celebrate the remarkable talent that defines India's entertainment landscape. She further expressed that every artist shines with a unique path shaped by dedication, creativity, and relentless hard work. She congratulated all the awardees and acknowledged the extraordinary efforts of the entertainment community in shaping stories that inspire millions.

Her presence added a dignified and inspirational aura to the evening, making it a memorable chapter in this year's entertainment calendar.

