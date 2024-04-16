Important information from the patient's bedside to the HIS always at hand - with the new Vista 300 patient monitor from Drager Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16: Drager, a global leader in medical and safety technology, announces the launch of Vista 300 in India, a groundbreaking patient monitoring system designed to streamline information flow across hospital departments.

The Vista 300 system offers continuous end-to-end data transfer from the patient's bed to the Hospital Information System (HIS), providing medical professionals with access to critical clinical care information along the entire patient pathway, from the Emergency Room (ER) to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Key features of the Vista 300 system include:

1. Seamless integration of patient data, vital signs, and therapy device data into clinical workstations.

2. Easy configuration and intuitive user interface for clear display of information from multiple sources.

3. Extended data management capabilities with additional components such as the Vista spot check monitor, central monitoring station, gateway software, and viewer stations.

Shalin Patel, Managing Director of Draeger India Group, expressed excitement about the launch, stating, "At Drager, we are committed to innovation and excellence in healthcare technology. The Vista 300 system represents a significant advancement in patient monitoring, enabling medical professionals to provide optimal care while optimizing workflows."

"The Vista 300 system is designed to meet the diverse needs of medical professionals in acute care settings. Its seamless integration with therapy devices and hospital networks ensures efficient data exchange and enhances patient care," said Dhritimay Dhar, Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Medical business, highlighting the system's versatility and connectivity.

The Vista 300 system for adults, pediatric patients, and neonates provides not only data from connected devices but also supports cross-departmental workflows within the hospital. Its advanced networking capabilities allow for easy access to patient and therapy information, while ensuring data security through encryption and controlled user authentication.

The Vista 300 is manufactured by Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.

For more information about the Vista 300 patient monitoring system, please visit Vista 300 | Draeger

