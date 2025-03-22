VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 22: As the world observes World Water Day, DrinkPrime, India's leading smart water purifier company, proudly announces remarkable growth momentum, having doubled its user base to 250,000 households in less than a year. This milestone coincides with the company completing 9 years in business and touching the lives of 1 million people across India. The achievement highlights the urgent need for sustainable and affordable water solutions amid growing water scarcity concerns in urban India.

With India's per capita water availability dropping to 1,367 cubic meters by 2031, as per recent estimates, the nation faces an escalating crisis. Over 163 million people in India consume contaminated water, which leads to waterborne diseases such as cholera and diarrhea. This exacerbates the already critical issue of clean water scarcity across the country.

DrinkPrime has established dominance in Bangalore with over 100,000 active households and is rapidly expanding in other metropolitan areas, including Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Pune. The company's newest markets, Mumbai and Pune, have shown particularly strong adoption rates, currently growing at nearly 30% month-over-month.

"Our growth trajectory reflects urban India's increasing awareness around safe, accessible drinking water without the financial burden of traditional purifiers," said Manas Ranjan Hota, Co-founder of DrinkPrime. "World Water Day reminds us that water isn't merely a resource, it's a fundamental human right. The fact that only 7% of Indian households have water purifiers underscores the enormous gap between water availability and water safety--a gap we're closing with our rental model."

While traditional purifiers come with hefty upfront costs of over Rs15,000 and recurring annual maintenance expenses of Rs4,000-5,000, DrinkPrime's subscription model offers access to safe drinking water at a cost lower than just the yearly maintenance of a conventional purifier. This approach has resonated strongly with consumers seeking alternatives to both expensive purifiers and plastic water cans that contaminate drinking water with microplastics.

To meet evolving customer needs, DrinkPrime has completely revamped its product portfolio over the past year. The company now offers three new models: DrinkPrime Copper as its flagship bestselling product with added health benefits, the premium DrinkPrime Alkaline for enhanced pH balance, and the more affordable RO+ option for price-conscious households.

"The COVID-19 pandemic made one thing very clear--access to clean water isn't a luxury; it's a necessity," said Vijender Reddy Muthyala, Co-founder & CEO of DrinkPrime. "Our subscription model addresses the three core pain points of the water can user: affordability over traditional alternatives through monthly rentals, convenience by eliminating the logistics of replacements, and reliability with lifetime free maintenance and service response within 30 minutes on average."

However, safe drinking water is just one part of the equation. Climate change has worsened India's water crisis, with erratic monsoons and depleting groundwater levels severely affecting water quality. Recognizing this, DrinkPrime actively promotes water conservation by encouraging users to repurpose RO-reject water for non-drinking uses such as cleaning, gardening, and cooling systems.

The company's water quality database, built from over 60,000 tests conducted annually, reveals concerning levels of contaminants in municipal water supplies across urban centers. This data drives continuous improvement of DrinkPrime's purification technology to address local water conditions.

Customer referrals account for over a third of new sign-ups, reflecting strong consumer satisfaction. DrinkPrime's IoT-enabled technology allows users to monitor water consumption, quality, and purifier performance in real-time, providing greater transparency and ease of use.

With continued investment in research and development, DrinkPrime is adapting its technology to suit varying local water conditions while expanding to more cities. As water security becomes an increasing concern in urban India, the company aims to contribute to long-term solutions that improve access to safe drinking water while promoting responsible water use.

About DrinkPrime

Founded in 2016, by Vijender Reddy Muthyala, Co-founder & CEO and Manas Ranjan Hota, Co-founder, DrinkPrime provides IoT-enabled smart water purifiers on a subscription model, making clean drinking water affordable, accessible, and hassle-free. Operating in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Pune, the company is on a mission to democratize access to safe water for urban households across India.

DrinkPrime is transforming access to clean drinking water through innovative, tech-driven purification solutions. Designed for urban households, its IoT-enabled purifiers offer real-time water quality monitoring, affordability, and convenience. By leveraging data and AI, DrinkPrime tailors purification to local water conditions, providing a sustainable alternative to bottled water and conventional purifiers. With a commitment to making safe drinking water widely accessible, the company is tackling India's growing water challenges while promoting public health and environmental sustainability.

