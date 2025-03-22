Ugadi, also called Chaitra Sukladi, celebrated as the New Year in the Hindu lunisolar calendar, is a festival of renewal and prosperity observed in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Marking the arrival of spring and a new agricultural season, the festival symbolises new beginnings. Families clean and decorate their homes, prepare traditional dishes like Ugadi Pachadi, and perform special prayers to seek blessings for a fruitful year. Ugadi is also a time for cultural festivities, reflecting on the past, and embracing the future with optimism and gratitude. As we gear up for Ugadi 2025, celebrated on March 30, here are beautiful rangoli designs, Ugadi muggulu with dots, chukki rangoli designs and dot kolam images for a Happy Telugu New Year. What is Ugadi 2025 Telugu Year Name? Know the Rituals, Significance, and the Celebrations.

Rangoli designs are an integral part of Ugadi celebrations, symbolizing prosperity, positivity, and the welcoming of new beginnings. Made with vibrant coloured powders, rice flour, or flower petals, these intricate patterns adorn the entrances of homes, temples, and public spaces, creating a festive atmosphere. The designs often incorporate traditional motifs like mango leaves, flowers, diyas, or geometric patterns, reflecting the cultural significance of the festival. Drawing rangoli is considered an auspicious act, believed to invite good luck and ward off negative energies. As you observe Ugadi 2025, here are beautiful rangoli designs that you can try to enhance the look of your house on this day.

Watch Video of Ugadi Rangoli Designs:

Watch Video of Ugadi Muggulu With Dots:

Watch Video of Chukki Rangoli Designs:

Watch Video of Dot Kolam Designs:

The process of creating rangoli during Ugadi is not just an artistic activity but also a way to foster togetherness and joy among family members. Women and children often collaborate to craft these beautiful designs, showcasing creativity and teamwork. The vibrant colours of the rangoli symbolize the richness of life and the hope for a bright future. As an expression of gratitude and devotion, rangoli enhances the festive spirit, making Ugadi a celebration of beauty, culture, and harmony. When creating rangoli designs for Ugadi, opt for traditional motifs like mango leaves, flowers, and diyas, as they symbolize prosperity and new beginnings.

Use bright, vibrant colours like yellow, green, and orange to reflect the festive spirit. Incorporate geometric patterns or circular designs for a balanced and aesthetic look, and consider adding natural elements like fresh flower petals or rice flour for an eco-friendly touch. To make your rangoli stand out, use contrast shading or create layers of designs for depth. Lastly, keep the area clean and ensure your design is proportional to the space for an eye-catching display.

