Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20: BestoSEO, one of the fastest-growing full-service digital marketing agencies in Mumbai, has announced significant growth milestones alongside the launch of its new group company, BestoDesign Solutions, further expanding its global service portfolio to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses.

Over the past three years, BestoSEO has experienced remarkable growth, driven by increasing demand for white-label SEO services and performance marketing solutions across India and international markets. By April 2025, the company scaled its in-house team to 50+ experienced professionals, enabling it to deliver high-quality, scalable solutions for businesses seeking measurable digital growth.

Strengthening Core Digital Marketing Capabilities

BestoSEO continues to lead in its core areas of expertise, offering a comprehensive range of services including:

* Search Engine Optimization (SEO) - Local, National, and International* Google Ads & Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Campaign Management* Organic & Paid Social Media Marketing* Creative Content Strategy & Management* Podcast & Video Editing for Brand Storytelling* Social Media Content Creation & UGC Development

By combining data-driven strategies with creative execution, BestoSEO has helped brands boost search rankings, increase organic traffic, and strengthen their online presence across competitive industries.

A Vision Led by Leadership

Under the leadership of Mr. Devendra Pandey, Founder & Director, BestoSEO has rapidly evolved from a specialized SEO agency into a 360° digital growth partner for businesses. Devendra's career spans over 18 years in the corporate sector, primarily into service-based client servicing industry, expertise into SEO and growth strategy, before he made a successful entrepreneurial shift into the digital space. His leadership is guided by the principles of integrity, client success, and long-term brand building, which form the foundation of BestoSEO's culture.

Speaking about the company's vision, Mr. Pandey says:

"At BestoSEO, our goal is not just to market a business, but to help it grow into a recognizable and trusted brand. We believe in combining data-driven strategies with creative execution to deliver value that's tangible and lasting."

Dubai - A Key Growth Engine for BestoSEO

A major contributor to the company's success has been its recent rapid expansion in the UAE market, especially as a leading SEO and digital marketing agency in Dubai. BestoSEO consistently adding new clients every month from the region, delivering tailored strategies for diverse industries including Retail, Fashion, Consultants, e-commerce, and corporate services.

To serve the GCC market more effectively, the agency is refining geo-targeted SEO strategies, enhancing Arabic-language content support, and creating region-specific social media campaigns that resonate with local audiences.

Launch of BestoDesign Solutions - The Creative & Tech Arm

Recognizing the increasing demand for website development, UI/UX design, and e-commerce management services, BestoSEO has officially launched BestoDesign Solutions -- a dedicated group company specializing in:

* Custom Website Design & Development (WordPress, custom frameworks, responsive sites)* UI/UX Design & Prototyping for web and mobile applications* E-commerce Store Development & Management (Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, custom builds)* Corporate & Marketing Website Solutions* Creative Asset Design for digital campaigns

BestoDesign Solutions focuses on delivering visually impactful, user-friendly, and conversion-optimized platforms that help brands elevate customer experiences and maximize business potential.

Future Outlook

With strong momentum in both domestic and international markets, BestoSEO aims to strengthen its presence across all major Indian cities and continue its expansion in the UAE, US, Malaysia, and Singapore. Backed by a robust three-year growth record, the company is well-positioned to become one of the most sought-after SEO and digital marketing agencies within this domain.

Media Contact:

Sneha Wayangankar

BestoSEO Solutions Pvt. Ltd

sneha@bestoseo.com

www.BestoSEO.com

