New Delhi [India], May 29: The Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a leading FMCG conglomerateand multi-business corporation, has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing Rs. 10,000 crore in revenue for FY 2024-25 making it into the list of top 15 FMCG companies in India. This milestone is primarily driven by its F&B segment, which contributes 42% to total revenue, followed by Mouth Freshener segment at 38%, Hospitality at 3%, and the other businesses together contribute to the rest with tobacco being less than 10%. The Group has witnessed consistent upward trajectory with a CAGR of 16% in the last 3 years through organic growth, reinforcing its market leadership and commitment to expansion. The food and beverage (F&B) segment has demonstrated a CAGR of 19 percent over the last three years.

The DS Group's sustained market leadership is a testament to its unwavering commitment to meeting a delightful experience for consumers. This commitment is built upon a foundation of deep expertise in flavours and fragrances, a keen understanding of evolving consumer preferences, and a robust distribution network. Together, all businesses account for more than 150 super stockists, over 5000 distributors reaching out to over 15 lakh retail shops directly and over 35 lakh indirectly, pan India. With the changing consumer buying behaviour, DS Group has thoroughly studied and capitalized on the evolving trends in modern trade, e-commerce including quick commerce to its advantage. Continuing to focus on artificial intelligence, automation and other future-focused technologies has enabled the organization to maintain its relevance within the industry while simultaneously driving value for consumers.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, DS Group, stated, "Surpassing the Rs. 10,000 crore revenue milestone is more than just a financial achievement; it signifies our integral role as a significant contributor to India's evolving growth story. The DS Group has been a vital contributor to the FMCG sector's expansion, driven by our diverse portfolio, dedicated focus on quality and innovation and one of the largest distribution networks in the FMCG segment in the country. Food and Beverage segment has been on an accelerated growth in the last three years and this milestone reflects the trust placed on us by Indian consumers, whose evolving needs have constantly pushed us to remain agile and relevant. The dedication of our employees and partners is the foundation of our journey and looking ahead, we aspire to achieve the Rs. 20,000 crore milestone by our centenary year with a commitment to further fuelling India's FMCG sector. Our robust pipeline of innovative products will continue to generate excitement and drive growth embodying the 'Create What is Worth Creating' spirit. We will continue to further expand our distribution network, ensuring our products reach every corner of the nation as well as global markets, thereby strengthening the Indian FMCG sector's overall reach and impact.

I also firmly believe that philanthropy and CSR, when integrated into core business operations, drives triple-bottom-line success: people, profit, planet. In alignment with our dedication to sustainable growth, the DS Group is actively pursuing ambitious green initiatives. These include advancing carbon and water neutrality goals, implementing green manufacturing practices, and strengthening our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework, thereby reinforcing our commitment to responsible and ethical business practices," he added.

Today DS Group is a leading name in the Indian food and beverage industry. It has consistently demonstrated a commitment to innovation, establishing itself as a pioneer across multiple product categories. The Catch brand offers a comprehensive range of table-top and culinary ingredients, including a variety of salts and sprinklers, spices, cooking pastes, and gravies. It introduced India's first free-flowing salt and pepper in sprinklers in 1987. Catch further solidified its position as an industry leader in the spice segment by pioneering low-temperature grinding technology in India and later the advanced cryogenic grinding technology, a process designed to preserve the essential oils, aromas, and flavors of spices. The Group's beverage division, under Catch, provides a diverse selection of products, including water, flavored water, carbonated drinks and juices. DS Group's history of pioneering innovations includes being the first to bottle natural spring water at 5000 feet above sea level from the Himalayas in 1999. Beyond these technological advancements, Catch also holds global recognition for its patented technology used in the production of 100% vegetarian pure gold and silver foils (warq). Using advanced technology and mechanized processes, DS Group ensures that the gold and silver leaves are completely free from animal interface and comply with FSSAI guidelines.

In the confectionery sector, DS Group has established itself as the second-largest player in the Indian non-chocolate confectionery market, driven by a series of innovative product launches. Pass Pass, introduced in 1999, holds the distinction of being the first organized Indian ethnic confectionery brand in India. Coupled with Silver Pearls, DS Group is the largest player in the Indian Ethnic confectionery market. The rapid success of Pulse, a market leader in the hard-boiled candy segment since the last 9 years, highlights the Group's ability to create highly successful consumer products. The recent launch of Pulse Golmol, a tangy, tamarind flavoured soft chew , demonstrates DS Group's continued focus on innovation and its ability to connect with consumers through nostalgic flavors. The Group's confectionery portfolio also includes well-known brands such as Chingles, Fru, and Luvit.

DS Group's presence extends to the dairy segment, where it operates the Ksheer brand, offering a range of fresh and ambient products. In addition, Ovino, a premium D2C brand, specializes in high-quality, single-origin milk sourced directly from the Group's farms. In the premium Mouth Fresheners' category, Rajnigandha is an undisputed leader in the premium mouth fresheners market. The Group's overall strategy is rooted in a deep understanding of Indian consumer preferences, leveraging cultural marketing, and utilizing its expertise in flavors and fragrances to create market-leading brands.

The DS Group has been in the hospitality business since 2000. Presently, its hospitality portfolio encompasses six distinguished properties which include The Namah Nainital in Nainital and Namah in Jim Corbett National Park, which are both members of Radisson Individuals. With a strategic focus on key Indian markets, the projected investment in the hospitality division for the next few years is approximately INR 1000 crores, with a goal of establishing 10-12 hotels within the next three years. The other business also include Agriculture, Luxury Retail which includes food and fashion, and other investments.

The Group aspires to be not just a market leader but also a great workplace, committed to sustainability, water neutrality, and environmental consciousness.

The DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group) is a one of the leading FMCG conglomerates and a Multi-Business Corporation with a strong Indian and International presence. Founded in the year 1929, it is an inspiring and successful business story that blends a remarkable history and legacy with visionary growth. It has an extensive and diverse portfolio with presence in Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Mouth Freshener, Hospitality, Agri, Luxury Retail businesses, and other investments. Catch, Pulse, Pass Pass, Silver Pearls, Ksheer, Rajnigandha, Ovino, L'Opera, Le Marche, Society Of Salad, Birthright, LuvIt, Chingles, Golmol, Namah are some of the leading brands, the Group proudly shelters today.

As a corporate, DS Group is guided by a clear set of values that are built on a strong foundation of collective good to give back to society and protect the planet. The DS Headquarters has been awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification, under the USGBC (US Green Building Council) existing building O&M (Operation and Maintenance) program version 4.0. The DS Headquarters has also received LEED Zero Carbon Certification, by the USGBC.

