PNN

New Delhi [India], July 29: YallaFuuz Celebrates Successful Prize Draw; both Winners from India, Announced Dubai, UAE, 01/07/2023 - YallaFuuz, a leading organization dedicated to making a positive impact in communities worldwide, is thrilled to announce the success of its recent prize draw. We are delighted to reveal that the fortunate winners of the prizes are from the beautiful states of India, Kerala and Chennai.

Also Read | India vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2023 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema and FanCode: Get Free Live TV Telecast of IND vs WI Cricket Match on DD Sports.

The draw, organized by YallaFuuz, aimed to raise funds to support our ongoing initiatives that address critical societal issues and provide aid to those in need. We are humbled by the incredible response and the overwhelming support we received from individuals across the globe.

One of the highlights of this initiative was the innovative concept of rewarding participants for their contributions with an opportunity to win exciting cash prizes. By purchasing a bottle of water, participants were automatically entered into the prize draw, earning them a remarkable 16 chances to win. This unique approach ensured that contributors not only supported a worthy cause but also had the potential to receive a substantial return on their generosity. The winners have been identified as a symbol of the global reach and impact of our efforts. This heartwarming outcome demonstrates the unity and generosity that transcend borders, and it further emphasizes the power of collective action in creating a better world for all.

Also Read | England vs Australia 5th Test 2023 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of ENG vs AUS Ashes Cricket Match on Sony Sports With Time in IST.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the lucky winners from India," said Dr.Amani Obaid, CEO YallaFuuz. "We are deeply grateful for your participation and support. It is through the compassion and selflessness of individuals like them that we can continue to make a positive difference in the lives of those less fortunate."

"The prize draw's success is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team, as well as the unwavering commitment of our supporters and partners. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to each and every person who contributed to this endeavor, whether by purchasing a bottle of water or spreading the word about our cause."

All proceeds from this initiative will go towards funding critical projects and initiatives that aim to tackle pressing societal challenges, including UAE Food Bank and support for carbon removal.

YallaFuuz remains steadfast in its commitment to creating a more compassionate and equitable world. They will continue to harness the power of collaboration and community engagement to address the most pressing needs of our global society.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Phone: +97145607261, Email: support@yallafuuz.com WhatsApp: +971 50 368 9373

YallaFuuz is a prominent organization dedicated to creating a positive impact in communities worldwide. Through strategic partnerships, innovative programs, and the generous contributions of our supporters, we strive to address critical societal issues and uplift the lives of individuals in need. To learn more about our initiatives and how you can get involved, visit https://yallafuuz.com/

Happy to announce a 10 per cent discount for all their Indian buyers to purchase a ticket. Code: Yalla-in23.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)