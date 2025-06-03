H.E. Mr. Amit Kumar inaugurates ICAC Seoul with Mr. Shivaz Rai & Mr. Manoj Dharmani of DuDigital Global - advancing India-Korea consular and diplomatic ties

New Delhi [India], June 3: DuDigital Global Limited (NSE: DUGLOBAL), India's leading provider of visa and consular outsourcing services, is proud to announce the official inauguration of the Indian Consular Application Centre (ICAC) in Seoul, South Korea. The centre, launched in partnership with the Embassy of India in the Republic of Korea, will streamline the delivery of visa, passport, and consular services for Indian nationals and foreign applicants residing in South Korea.

The opening ceremony was graced by H.E. Mr. Amit Kumar, Ambassador of India to the Republic of Korea, underscoring the growing strategic and people-to-people cooperation between the two nations.

Centre Details:

Address: 4th Floor, Namhan Building, 76-42, Hannam-Dong, Yongsan-Gu, Seoul, 04401, South Korea

Email: icac.seoul@dudigitalglobal.com

Helpline: +82-2202-35847

Website: duicac.dudigitalglobal.com/sk

Key Services Offered

* Indian Visa Application Services

* Passport Renewal and Related Services

* Consular Support for Indian Citizens

Operated and fully managed by DuDigital Global, the new ICAC offers a secure, technology-driven, and applicant-friendly experience--reinforcing India's commitment to citizen services abroad.

Mr. Manoj Dharmani, Group CEO, DuDigital Global Limited, stated, "The launch of our new ICAC in Seoul is a proud moment for us. South Korea is a strategically important region, and we are committed to offering efficient, secure, and applicant-centric services that simplify travel and consular processes. This move aligns with our vision to empower global mobility and deliver excellence through innovation and reliability."

Mr. Shivaz Rai, Director, DuDigital Global Limited, added, "Our partnership with the Indian Embassy in Seoul underscores DuDigital's growing role as a trusted facilitator of global mobility. We are confident that this centre will bring convenience and professionalism to thousands of applicants while reinforcing people-to-people connections between India and South Korea."

Founded in 2015, DuDigital Global Limited (NSE: DUGLOBAL) is a premier provider of visa, eVisa, and consular process management for governments and diplomatic missions across the globe.

* A team of 200+ professionals delivering user-centric services

* Official partner for Indian visa and consular services in South Korea, UAE, Bangladesh, and Thailand

* Partner agency for the Embassy of South Korea and the Korea Tourism Organization in India

* Developer of DuVerify, a digital document authentication system used by the Embassies of Georgia and South Korea in India

* A growing footprint across Asia and the Middle East

