New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI/ATK): The festive season in India has begun with the advent of the 9-day celebration of Navratri.

On the pious occasion, Railrestro adds much fervor to this festive bonanza. The platform is offering lip-smacking and sumptuous Puja Special Food to its customers.

As per tradition, Indian passengers avoid eating onion-garlic food during the 9-day gala. This is done to maintain balance in the physical and emotional levels of the body.

Taking this into cognizance, the platform has geared up to take special care of the customers observing fast during Navratri. The special meal will be offered without onion or garlic to passengers. The Food items will be prepared using Himalayan Salt/Seendha Namak.

The special meal

They have created a feast Navratri special Thali or Vrat Ka Thali for rail passengers. This delectable Thali contains Sabudana Khichdi, Sabudana Kheer, Kuttu Atta ki Puri, Roasted Makhana, Aloo ki Kadhi, Boiled Shakarkandi, and Singhare Atte Ka halwa as a dessert. This mouthwatering combo will be hot-served across all the major stations of Indian Railways.

Further, they have curated a unique starter menu which includes Aloo chaat, Sabudana Tikki, etc. Passengers can also order other exquisite delicacies like Rajgira Roti, Vrat ki Dahi Arbi, and Vratwale Chawal Ka Dhokla on the train. Adding to this food fiesta, the platform will also provide Bengali Special food and Desserts.

It doesn't end here

The platform has decided to offer special cuisines from different parts of the country. It includes Variche Bhat or Varai, nutritious and healthy fruits, etc. Also, they will offer delicious snacks like roasted Makhana, fried Peanuts, etc.

It all comes at rock bottom prices

The platform has taken special care of the budget of common Indian passengers by keeping its food at a reasonable price. They also paid due attention to hygiene through packed Navratri food. From 26 September to 5 October, passengers can book Navratri Special food from their app and website. To ease the journey, one can also pre-book one's meal choice just after the ticket booking.

5 easy Steps to Order Vrat Ka Khana on Train

Step 1: Visit the RailRestro website or install its e-catering app to place an order.

Step 2: Enter the PNR number or train number.

Step 3: Go to the restaurant's food menu, select Navratri Thali and add them to the cart.

Step 4: Enter the required details,

Step 5: Windiscounts on your order through the Navratri special coupons, and proceed with payments to place the order.

Alternatively, passengers can call RailRestro on 8102202203 and talk to a customer care executive to book Navratri food on train.

Celebrate your journey with heavy discounts

The platform is providing a Special offer on Pre-booking of meals. It promises a discount of up to 20% on Navratri special Thali. The platform has decided to charge no Delivery fees from the passengers during Navratri.

Railrestro truly takes care of all the needs of its passengers. Their special menu has definitely added more joy to this festive season.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)