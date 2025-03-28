Duro Design Disruptors features conversations with 11 trailblazers who are using sustainable solutions to tackle some of the most critical issues facing our world today

New Delhi [India], March 28: Recently released on YouTube, Duro Design Disruptors is a video series that uncovers 11 built environment practitioners pushing the boundaries of design. Today, with carbon emissions at a record high and climate change threatening ecosystems, biodiversity, and resource security, sustainability is more critical than ever. From architects and designers to engineers and social impact leaders, the series shines a spotlight on people working in this domain.

"We firmly believe that our actions today will shape our world tomorrow," says Akhilesh Chitlangia, Managing Director & CEO at Duroply Industries Limited, a premium plywood and veneer manufacturer with a business legacy of almost 7 decades in India. "The series is our way of taking this idea forward."

Presented by Outlook Business in partnership with Epistle, one of South Asia's oldest communications consultancies for built environment stakeholders, the series moves beyond conventional narratives of sustainability and highlights fresh voices and alternative forms of practice. "We are looking at sustainability in a non-tokenistic way," says Suneet Zishan Langar, Host and Director of the series and Editorial Director at Epistle. "It's important to highlight how design can change lives and heal the planet."

Covering over 5,000 kilometres -- spanning from remote villages in Uttarakhand and Haryana to the salt plains of Kutch and the lush landscapes of Goa -- the search for these disruptors yielded conversations with 11 remarkable practices, featured in the first season: Grounded, Zero Energy Design Lab, Carbon Craft, Mahila Housing Trust, AtArchitecture, Compartment S4, EDS Global, Hunnarshala Foundation, A Threshold, Malba Project, and Better Bhalswa.

The series examines how architects and designers are shaping a more sustainable built environment through practical solutions that strengthen ecological resilience, decarbonise construction, and address socio-economic challenges. It highlights the importance of data-informed actions, cultural sustainability, and advocacy in shifting industry standards and perceptions. Whether through net-zero energy buildings, adaptive architecture, or community-driven housing models, each featured practice offers a different lens on what it means to build sustainably for the future.

About Duroply:

With almost 70 years of pioneering innovations, Duroply Industries Limited stands as India's premier plywood and veneer manufacturer.

