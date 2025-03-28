Mumbai Indians had a forgetful start to the Indian Premier League 2025 when they lost their campaign opener to Chennai Super Kings in the CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match. Five-time champions MI were playing the game without their team captain Hardik Pandya, as the superstar all-rounder served a suspension for slow-over rate in IPL 2024. Now Mumbai Indians are gearing up to play Gujarat Titans next in the GT vs MI IPL 2025 match, scheduled for Saturday, March 29 from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rohit Sharma Sweats Out Hard in Nets, Former Mumbai Indians Captain Looks in Great Touch Ahead of GT vs MI IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Hardik Pandya was penalized for a slow over-rate in IPL 2024. In the last match played by Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants, MI had a slow over rate, and that was the third time the five-time champions had a slow over rate last season, so Hardik Pandya being the captain of the side was fined and suspended, and hence he couldn't play in the CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match. In view of batting, the match turned a bit of a disaster, with MI totaling only 155/9.

Will Hardik Pandya Play in GT vs MI IPL 2025 Match?

The ban on Hardik Pandya for slow-over rate was imposed for only one match, hence the all-rounder is eligible to play in the GT vs MI IPL 2025 match. The Team India pacer all-rounder was seen training with the rest of the squad, so it can be assumed that he is fully fit and all set to play against Gujarat Titans. Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya Spotted Hugging Ex-Gujarat Titans Teammates Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, and Others Ahead of GT vs MI IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Hardik Pandya will not only play against GT but also lead the MI side in the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match, being the captain. MI is predicted to keep an unchanged line-up from the last game, except for Hardik Pandya coming in place of Robin Minz.

