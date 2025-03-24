Jindal Steel & Power Limited

New Delhi [India], March 24: The Championship Match of India's most prestigious and historic Polo tournament, JINDAL STEEL INDIAN OPEN POLO CHAMPIONSHIP, was held today at the iconic Jaipur Polo Ground, New Delhi.

The international sports community recognizes Indian Open Polo Championship as one of the world's oldest and most prestigious sports tournaments, that has a history spanning over a 100 years.

First held in the year 1900, the Indian Open Polo Championship today celebrated 125 years of the unique legacy of Polo in India, thanks to the undaunting support and inspiring leadership of Naveen Jindal, Member of Lok Sabha. Naveen Jindal is the only elected Member of Parliament, a 3-time member of the Lok Sabha, who competes in a sport at the national level in India.

Today, the Championship Match of the JINDAL STEEL INDIAN OPEN POLO CHAMPIONSHIP witnessed India's top Polo players, international Polo stars and India's best Polo horses in action, as the two finalists DYNAMIX ACHIEVERS and JINDAL-CARYSIL competed to win the trophy that defines the highest level of Polo in India - a unique historic legacy that celebrates 125 years of this championship !

The Championship Match was presided over by K Ram Mohan Naidu, Minister of Civil Aviation, Govt of India. The match was played over 6 chukkers, that saw high paced dramatic action on the Polo field, as the teams fought hard to dominate play.

DYNAMIX ACHIEVERS eventually won the match with the final scoreline reading 13-9 with their star player Chris Mackenzie being declared the Most Valuable Player of the Match and his Polo horse called SOLUMO was declared the Best Polo Pony.

