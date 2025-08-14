New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): EaseMyTrip, one of India's leading travel-tech platforms, has announced three strategic acquisitions to strengthen its end-to-end travel capabilities across both international and domestic markets, according to a company release.

The company has:

Also Read | 'The Taj Story' Teaser: Paresh Rawal Leads Courtroom Drama Tackling Intellectual Terrorism (Watch Video).

(a) approved acquisition of a 50% stake in Three Falcons Notting Hill Limited for its London's premium property, Three Falcons Hotel, through a secondary investment

(b) approved acquisition of a 100% stake in AB Finance Private Limited for acquiring its premium commercial asset property in Gurugram, India at the upmarket Golf Course Road, through a secondary investment, and,

Also Read | Independence Day 2025 Messages: WhatsApp Status, Facebook Greetings and Images To Share on 15 August.

(c) In-principally approved making a strategic investment in VBIL.

With the proposed acquisitions to be done through share swap arrangement, EaseMyTrip will mark its entry into the international hospitality space with an investment in Three Falcons Hotel, a luxury boutique hotel located in the prestigious St John's Wood area of London, near Lord's cricket stadium.

Positioned to cater to both business and leisure travelers, the hotel will facilitate EaseMyTrip to deliver experiential hospitality in one of the world's most influential tourism markets. The move comes at a time when the global hospitality industry, currently valued at USD 5.71 trillion, is projected to reach USD 7.23 trillion by 2029, presenting substantial growth opportunities.

The other proposed acquisition of AB Finance will add a key asset to EaseMyTrip's domestic portfolio. Located at a prominent corporate corridor at the Golf Course Road, Sector 53, Gurugram, the commercial property is projected to support EaseMyTrip's expanding operations. It will offer the flexibility to accommodate EaseMyTrip's future business requirements, including office infrastructure expansion, as EaseMyTrip continues to scale its presence across markets.

The in-principle approval to invest in VBIL, which is inter alia engaged in entertainment and real estate business activities is a strategic investment move of the Company.According to a company release, all the proposed strategic investments will be subject to obtaining relevant board and shareholders' approval, and other regulatory approval(s) as may be required.

Commenting on the development, Nishant Pitti, Chairman & Founder, EaseMyTrip, said, "Our growth strategy has always centered around long-term thinking, measured decisions, and brand-aligned diversification. The proposed acquisition of the London property will give us the opportunity to explore synergies in hospitality at a global destination, while the Gurgaon property will strengthen our operational backbone as we scale. With these strategic moves, we aim to create unique, engaging, and memorable experiences for travelers while building value for the future."

According to a company release, EaseMyTrip's proposed acquisitions broadens its presence across strategically aligned sectors that complement its core travel business. By investing in high-potential assets in hospitality and infrastructure, the company is building a stronger, more diversified ecosystem that enhances customer engagement at every stage of their journey. This approach is reinforcing EaseMyTrip's mission to deliver end-to-end experience-driven travel solutions for Indian and global audiences. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)