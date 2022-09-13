New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI/ATK): Any business can have a page on Instagram. However, for the page to benefit the business, it must have followers. To increase its following on a site, the business must receive likes. Unfortunately, many business owners don't know how to achieve this goal. The following methods can be used to increase likes and followers on this popular social media site.

Cross-Promote on Other Platforms

Instagram allows users to cross-promote posts on other sites easily. When a person goes to publish a post, the site asks if the user would like to share it on Facebook, Twitter, and Tumblr. This allows the post to reach people who may not be aware the business is on Instagram.

When customers discover this information, they may choose to head to Instagram and follow the business on that platform. They want to see what they have missed and view the stream. They may even like one or more of the posts. This is an easy way to gain more likes with no effort on the part of the business. To learn other ways to increase Instagram likes, see more at twicsy.

Do Live Videos

Engage with the audience by doing a live stream. People have been using this technique with great success on Twitter and Facebook but overlook doing it on Instagram. A question-and-answer session is a great way to start using live video to engage with the customer base. Allow the customers to ask the questions and provide the answers in real-time.

To get the most from this live session, promote it prior to the actual event. This will increase interest in and awareness of the event and ensure more people are on Instagram when the business goes live. One way to get people to attend is to offer them a price or a discount for showing up and staying throughout the event. This type of event tends to receive considerable likes.

Schedule Posts

A person doesn't have to be on Instagram to post something. The posts can actually be scheduled ahead of time--up to six months prior to when they post. These regular posts provide a way to engage with followers. In addition, they make the profile more attractive to those who come across the business page for the first time.

When a business doesn't post for an extended period, the follower may choose to unfollow the page. In addition, they may question whether the business is still open. Avoid this problem by posting every few days at a minimum. Daily posts, however, remain the best option.

Local Hashtags

Local hashtags help businesses reach out to potential customers located in the same geographical area. In addition, they are a great way to network with other business owners and possibly form a partnership. Look for popular Instagram accounts in the town or city where the business is located. Make a list of the local hashtags these accounts use, and include them in posts to get more likes.

Hashtags do more than this, however. When a business follows a hashtag, its photos and videos will appear in the feed and story tray of the business. They do so even when an account that is not followed by the business shares them. A business can see how many times a hashtag has been used when viewing the corresponding hashtag page. Choose those hashtags which generate a lot of interest for the best results.

Know When to Post

Instagram users tend to be more active on certain days of the week. For example, many business owners find the highest level of engagement on Mondays is between 11 am and 5 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT). However, on Wednesdays, people are most active at 5 am, 11 am, and 3 pm CDT. The easiest way, however, to determine when users are most active on a particular page is to look at Instagram insights. These insights provide information on when posts see the most engagement and likes.

Instagram remains a popular social media platform today. People love to share a glimpse of their lives with others, and this site makes it easy to do so. In addition, they enjoy engaging with brands and love being able to see products they may wish to buy. The visual provides them with a better understanding of what they will get for their money. Every business needs to make use of this site to reach a broader audience.

The best way to reach more people is by getting Instagram likes. The techniques mentioned above are an excellent way to achieve this goal. Try them today to see how they work for you. Most business owners are impressed with the results.

