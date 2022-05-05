New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI/TPT): Luxury skincare brand, e'clat Superior, will be going live with their sale that will commence on May 5 and will be continuing till May 8, 2022. This Mother's Day, the brand is offering a flat 40 per cent discount on their products during the sale. To avail of this offer, one can visit their website and can use the code MOM40 during checkout.

e'clat Superior offers individuals a healthy skincare routine for which they are not only giving discounts on individual products but also on their exclusive kits- Age Smart Pro-ageing Combo Kit, Festival Glitz Kit, Glow & Radiance Combo, Intensive Hydration Combo Kit, Sparkling Eyes kit, e'clat Acne Edit kit, Even Up Pigmentation Corrective Kit. The kit also includes High Profile Men Kit, e'clat Superior sculpt Glutathione serum kit with Jade Roller and Gua Sha Stone, e'clat-h Hair Kit.

Sharing insights about the sale, founder Sandeep Gupta says, " On every occasion, we come up with new offers, mother's day has always been special. Appreciating their efforts and work are brand has always been looking forward to it. And, mother's day is the perfect time for the same. By announcing a 40 per cent discount on the products is a special token of appreciation for all the mothers out there from e'clat Superior team. Be a part of e'clat Superior and enjoy our exquisite collection on this special day."

"We have formulated products in such a manner that one can reap the maximum benefits out of the products giving a healthy routine to their skin. As women are more careful about the ingredients in any product, we have made sure that every product is dermatologist tested and paraben-free. This will help you to maintain a healthy skincare routine adding glow to your skin," says Sandeep Gupta, talking about the brand.

e'clat Superior Serums are so much more effective than usual creams and moisturizers, that they have become the fastest-growing premium skincare brand. e'clat Superior products are perfect for those who maintain a daily skincare routine and want to pamper their skin with chemical-free products. So, this mother's day gift e'clat Superior products and make her feel special while adding glow to her face.

Avail 40 per cent discount on all e'clat products, visit- https://eclatofficial.com/

