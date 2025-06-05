VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 5: EcoYou, a pioneering green initiative by Ecoboard Industries Limited, is transforming agricultural waste into high-performance, eco-friendly construction materials. Its flagship product, EcoBoard, is made from natural fibres like wheat straw, rice husk, cotton stalk, coconut husk, and sugarcane bagasse. These boards are widely used in partitions, ceilings, flooring, and furniture--offering a sustainable alternative to conventional plywood, MDF, and plastic-based materials.

To date, EcoYou has avoided an estimated 116 million tonnes of CO2 emissions, largely by curbing crop burning and deforestation. The production of EcoBoards has also saved over 10 million trees, traditionally cut for wood-based construction.

By sourcing agri-residue directly from farmers, EcoYou injected about $24 million into rural supply chains--benefiting farmers, artisans, and carpenters. The initiative has generated a broader economic impact of about $240 million by boosting local employment and promoting sustainable livelihoods.

"EcoYou's proven CO2-capture technology--rooted in India's ancient ways of sustainable living--has already made a mark by converting 22 million tonnes of agro-waste into building materials and home furniture over the last 33 years, generating about $80 million in direct value for farmers and helping save 10 million trees," says Praveen Gottumukkala, Director at EcoYou.

Complementing its materials division, EcoYou's EcoEnergy division treats industrial solid and liquid waste to generate clean energy. By converting process residues and effluents into biogas, EcoEnergy reduces fossil fuel dependency, lowers emissions, and offers a sustainable energy alternative for manufacturing operations--strengthening EcoYou's circular economy model.

EcoYou Energy division has installed over 125 ultra large projects across globe with 2.5 million m3 capacity, with potential of 0.5 million tons of CBG, using Sulzer based CSTR technology - saving 0.5 million tons of coal per annum.

"With over three decades of expertise, we've shown that agricultural waste, often viewed as a liability, is actually a valuable resource," Gottumukkala added. "Our solutions naturally cut carbon emissions, protect forests, and uplift farming communities. We've now also begun exporting these high-quality products to Europe."

EcoBoards are not only sustainable but also technologically superior: fire-retardant, moisture-resistant, termite-proof, non-toxic, and designed for long-lasting performance across homes, offices, hotels, and schools.

EcoYou's dry manufacturing process is low-emission and zero-waste, powered by renewable energy and recyclable inputs. With sustainability embedded across its operations, the company is setting new standards for green manufacturing in India.

Looking ahead, EcoYou plans to expand production capacity, deepen partnerships with architects and builders, and collaborate with corporates, government agencies, and international organizations to scale responsible construction and contribute to global ESG goals.

