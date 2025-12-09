VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 9: EdAssist, India's dedicated education hiring platform from HRassistance, is redefining how schools, colleges, universities, and educators find each other. Backed by more than a decade of proven recruitment experience, the platform strengthens HRassistance's long-standing reputation while opening a focused, AI-enabled pathway for talent in the education sector.

HRassistance builds on 15+ years of trustFounded in 2009 and headquartered in Pune, HRassistance has grown into a specialized recruitment firm with deep expertise in permanent hiring, executive search, advertised search, database selection, and turnkey recruitment solutions. Over 15+ years, the firm has supported 2,000 plus successful placements across 12+ industries and maintained a 90% client retention rate, underpinned by values of client confidentiality, professional integrity, and a client-centric approach.

Its portfolio also includes leadership and soft-skills training, people development programs, resume writing and outplacement services that help organizations and professionals navigate workforce transitions smoothly.

EdAssist: built exclusively for educationLaunched in June 2025, EdAssist is HRassistance's new offering focused entirely on the education sector, designed to transform how educational institutions hire and how educators discover opportunities. The platform caters to schools, colleges, universities, coaching institutes, and edtech organizations across India, ensuring that every listing and profile remains strictly education-specific and verified.

Education is one of the largest employment sectors, yet hiring remains fragmented and inefficient. By focusing on education, EdAssist addresses a clear gap where schools, colleges, and institutions struggle to connect with qualified talent quickly. And let's not forget - every educator hired influences hundreds of students. Streamlining recruitment here creates exponential social impact, aligning with EdAssist's mission of meaningful growth.

For job seekers (including teachers, professors, trainers, and academic administrators), EdAssist offers AI-powered resume parsing for quick onboarding, personalized job recommendations, one-click applications, and real-time updates on application status and interviews.

Educators can also access various upskilling and employability modules along with an AI resume builder tailored to education roles, helping them present their profiles confidently and professionally.The Blogs section on EdAssist Job Portal offers educators quick insights into teaching strategies, industry trends, and policy updates. It helps them stay informed, discover fresh classroom ideas, and grow professionally through shared experiences and expert perspectives.

Smart, faster hiring for institutionsFor employers, EdAssist combines HRassistance's recruitment know-how with a modern, AI-led platform to deliver faster and more relevant hiring outcomes. Institutions gain access to a verified talent pool of educators, an AI-powered matching engine with smart filters for subject, grade, experience, and certifications, and a built-in applicant tracking system with centralized application management and in-platform chat.

This integrated approach has helped institutions achieve up to 65% faster hiring, around 80% more relevant applicants, and roughly 40% lower recruitment costs compared with generic job boards.

One ecosystem: active and passive hiringEdAssist is tightly integrated with HRassistance's active recruitment services, giving institutions a single ecosystem for both urgent and ongoing hiring needs. For senior, specialized, or time-critical roles, HRassistance's recruiters step in with tailored sourcing, structured screening and shortlisting, interview coordination, and end-to-end onboarding support.

For continuous or large-scale hiring, institutions can rely on EdAssist's education-only job board, SEO-boosted exposure, and social amplification while managing all applications from a single dashboard.

Strengthening digital presence and credibilityAs EdAssist scales across India, it naturally amplifies HRassistance's digital footprint in recruitment, education jobs, and workforce solutions, supporting long-term search visibility and brand authority. Together, HRassistance and EdAssist offer a friendly yet highly professional experience for both institutions and educators, built on respect, growth, and passion for better hiring outcomes in education.

Institutions and educators interested in partnering with this ecosystem can learn more at www.edassist.co.in or reach out at

Email : info@edassist.co.in

Linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/company/edassist-educators-matter/

