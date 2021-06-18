Chandigarh [India], June 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): With the presence of world-class Higher education institutions such as IISER, NIPER, ISB, PGI, CSIO, IMTECH, Chandigarh University and Chitkara University in tricity, the city of Mohali has emerged as the education hub of North India, said Tejveer Singh, IAS Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Punjab.

He was speaking during the inaugural session of QS I-Gauge Virtual RISE Conference Punjab Edition, the first of its kind state level conference organized by QS I-Gauge in association with Chandigarh University, Gharuan and Chitkara University Rajpura on the theme Redefining Institutional Strategy for Excellence(RISE-2021).

The virtual conference had education leaders, renowned academicians from all over Punjab and International speakers from 3 countries including Germany, U.K and Australia. Prominent speakers included Dr. Ashwin Fernandes, CEO, QS I-Gauge, Satnam Singh Sandhu Chancellor, Chandigarh University, Jagjit Singh Dhuri, President, JAC Punjab, Dr Heike Schinnenburg, University of Applied Sciences in Osnabruck, Germany, Prof Paul Stapley, University of Wollongong, Australia, Dr. Gurmeet Singh Dhaliwal, Chairman, JAC, Dr. Harivansh Chaturvedi, Alternate President, EPSI, Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Director IIT Ropar, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University.

While delivering the inaugural address Principal Secretary, Tejveer Singh, said, "In India, we still have a long way to go as far as improving the access to higher education is concerned. While the gross enrolment ratio for higher education in India is 27.1 percent, the state of Punjab has a better GER of 30 percent in higher education." He further added that the National Education Policy announced by Government of India provides a road map for steps to be taken to improve the current situation of GER in Higher education. While referring to the essential ingredients for world standard Higher education Institutions, Tejveer Singh said, "Ability to attract the Quality faculty, creating a liberal campus environment where young minds bloom, focusing on content & pedagogy."

While delivering the keynote address Dr. Ashwin Fernandes, CEO, QS I-Gauge, said, " Punjab has emerged as the next education hub of India which currently accounts for 10 lacs students pursuing Higher Education." He further added that Punjab has also appeared on the International map as it has been successful in attracting a reasonable number of International students which are currently 4500 in number from more than 50 countries. "RISE is an initiative undertaken by QS I-Gauge that provides a platform for the education leaders from all over India to connect with their peer groups and brainstorm on the strategies to improve the quality in Higher education," added Dr. Ashwin.

Speaking on the occasion, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University, said, "With emphasis on meeting the aspirations of today's youth, the higher education institutions of Punjab have been able to attract quality students from all over the world to choose Punjab as their preferred destination for education." Ranking and rating agency QS I-Gauge has helped the institutions to understand the framework of global ranking parameters which are necessary to implement for upgrading the level of education being imparted to the students, added Satnam Singh Sandhu.

Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro- Chancellor Chitkara University, said, "RISE Conference is a positive initiative considering the demand for strategic transformation for the institutions. The education sector has emerged as a beacon of hope." She further said, "The pandemic has given an opportunity to all of us to learn, re-learn, evolve ourselves, and redefine the new education paradigm for the generation to come and follow. This pandemic gives us the opportunity to redefine our strategy for new possibilities."

Jagjit Singh Dhuri, President, JAC Punjab, said, "Today students and faculty from 6500 schools, Institutions of Punjab have joined the RISE conference to understand the importance of excellence in the field of education." "Education is central to the well-being of society. India has a rich history of having par excellence institutions of Higher Education from ancient time like Taxila, Vikramshila and Nalanda," said Dr. Gurmeet Singh Dhaliwal, Chairman, JAC. He further said, "Earlier we were imparting Quality education and now we have to attain excellence in infrastructure, faculty, Innovation, research, and teacher training. Research is the backbone of every Higher Education institution so the Institutions must identify the emerging research areas. The Higher Education Institution should provide an environment to the students where they can discuss and demonstrate out-of-the-box ideas."

"Initiative like RISE is important for the state of Punjab as Higher Education is on the cusp of transformation. In the recent All India Performance Grading Index of School for 2019-20, the state of Punjab has ranked Number 1 by securing 729 out of 1000. Punjab is followed by Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Secondary schools from Punjab are doing great work and students joining Higher education in Punjab demonstrate Quality," said Dr. Harivansh Chaturvedi, Alternate President, EPSI .

