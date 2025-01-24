VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 24: Encouraging its users to save money for a better future, EG Payment, a product of JPRwebs Communications Private Limited, unveiled the Digital Gold Platform on January 15, 2025. This newly launched feature allows users to buy 24k gold through a one-time payment or a SIP plan, starting from as low as Rs10. By enabling the purchase of gold in small denominations, EG Payment ensured that everyone could participate in an easy gold savings plan.

Also Read | Lakhisarai Shocker: Elderly Woman 'Gangraped' by 4 Persons in Bihar Over Refusal To Give Cigarettes, 2 Arrested.

EG Payment App is 100% secure and enables users to buy or sell their digital gold holdings anytime. Additionally, users can utilize their EG coins to purchase gold, making it a rewarding and flexible savings option.

By working meticulously, EG Payment has combined the technology and the most valuable asset, gold, to reformulate the experience of its users. Moreover, all gold holdings are insured and stored safely in digital gold lockers for the user's convenience and security.

Also Read | Winter Superfoods: From Kale, Sweet Potatoes To Root Vegetables, List of Superfoods To Incorporate Into Your Diet This Winter.

Speaking about the launch, Jitendra Yadav, Founder of EG Payment, said: "Gold has always been a valuable asset that grows our wealth with time. We are committed to offering a simple, secure, and affordable digital gold platform for our users. This initiative truly aligns with our vision to authorize individuals to start saving with smart financial solutions."

Key Features of EG Payment's Digital Gold:

* Lowest Rates: Start SIP in gold with a minimum of Rs. 10 or get a one-time purchase with Rs. 10.

* 100% Secure: Providing secure and insured digital gold lockers.

* Flawless Transactions: Start or pause your gold savings anytime with ease.

* Real-Time Updates: Instantly receive market rates and your gold locker information.

* Reward Coins on Every Purchase: Earn reward coins equal to your gold purchase, redeemable for any EG Payment service.

This Digital Gold Platform aims to offer the valuable users of EG Payment a variety of offerings with the greatest financial solutions and also, provides the option of saving with a gold calculator. The digital gold-saving platform is now accessible to users.

Gold has always been considered the safest asset that ensures the flow of wealth growth. This idea has always made gold an ideal choice for investors. EG Payment, keeping in mind the primary requirement of its users, took this digital initiative to ensure that gold savings are not only secure but also convenient and accessible to a wider audience. This move is expected to foster a culture of saving and investment in the timeless asset.

About EG Payment

EG Payment, a product of JPR Webs, was launched on Feb,11, 2020 and has now achieved 5 successful years in the industry. With nearly 2 million users, it holds the distinction of processing the highest number of transactions in India. EG Payment provides more than 50 services to its users, including mobile recharge, gift cards, insurance, utility payments, DTH Bills, and more, making it the go-to platform for millions looking for fast, secure, and rewarding transactions.

To begin the journey of riskless savings, consider investing in gold on EG Payment.

Download the App today!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)