EISB Athletes with their Medal Wins at Stairs Youth National Games, 2025

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 26: Students from EISB won 10 medals at the Stairs Youth National Games 2025 held in New Delhi from May 19 to 21. This was a momentous win for EISB as the prestigious event provided a national platform for the school's young athletes to demonstrate their talent and compete against top-tier schools from across the country in a range of track and field events.

Also Read | MTV 'Roadies XX' Finale: Prince Narula Calls Fellow Gang Leader Elvish Yadav 'Online Badmaash', Threatens 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' Winner in Viral Promo (Watch Video).

The EISB team secured 3 Gold, 5 Silver and 2 Bronze medals. Below are the details of the winners:

Names of the Winners

Also Read | Deepika Padukone is The Epitome of Elegance in Traditional Suits (View Pics).

U8 Girls

Hamsini - 1 Gold Medal in 50 metre and 1 Gold Medal in 100 metre Sprint.

U12 Girls

Bhanushree - 1 Silver Medal in 100 metre and 1 Silver Medal in 200 metre Sprint.

U10 Boys

Viraaj Purohit - 1 Bronze Medal in 80 metre Sprint and 1 Bronze Medal in 100 metre Sprint.

Mahat Harsha - 1 Silver Medal in 80 metre Sprint and 1 Silver Medal in 100 metre Sprint.

U12 Boys

Sohan Gowda - 1 Silver Medal in 100 metre Sprint and 1 Gold Medal in 4X100 metre Relay.

Speaking about students' achievement, the Head of School, Ms. Anuradha Krishnan said, "This achievement reflects our belief that when learners are given the opportunity, their potential knows no bounds. Whether in academics, sports, athletics, or the arts -- at EISB, we encourage every learner to discover #PossibilitiesUnlimited."

EISB's Sports Coordinator, Mr. Ravi Kumar further added, "Our learners pushed their limits, embodied the spirit of teamwork, and represented EISB with exceptional sportsmanship at The Stairs Youth National Games 2025. Their dedication, discipline, and drive have been truly inspiring."

The Stairs Youth National Games is an annual sports event that promotes grassroots athletic talent and encourages participation in various school activities among school-going children across India. The event aims to foster sportsmanship and provide National-level exposure to young athletes.

EISB consistently encourages its students to take part in sports activities organized by such dynamic institutions.

To learn more about Stairs Youth National Games, visit https://stairs.org.in/ .

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)