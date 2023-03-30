New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI/GPRC): Luxury realty firm, Elante Group has launched two Uber luxury housing projects in Gurugram last month with an estimated budget of around USD 5 mn as it seeks to tap strong demand for high-end independent builder floors.

"We have launched two premium residential projects B 11/12, DLF Phase 1 and T-53, Emaar Emerald Hills, Gurugram. The estimated sales realization of this project is around USD 5 mn," said Akash Kohli, Founder & CEO of Elante Group.

Demand for premium locations & gated society with proper security & 100 per cent power backup is very strong, especially for products offered by trusted developers. "We have achieved robust growth in our sales bookings in this fiscal year. The sales are driven by demand for good quality products," Akash Kohli said.

He said the company has launched independent floors at different two of the most premium locations of Gurgaon DLF Phase 1, Golf Course Road & Emaar Emerald Hills, Sector 65, Gurgaon

The two projects are built under the latest design trends to attract young working professionals and families shifting from Delhi etc.

These two are independent located projects in DLF Phase & And Emaar Emerald Hills and overall are 8 independent residences.

Elante Group, which focuses primarily on luxury homes, has launched more than 30 housing projects in Gurugram in the last 14 years since inception and delivered all of them within stipulated time frames.

