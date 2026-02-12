New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday continued attack on the Modi government over the India-US Interim Trade Agreement, saying the deal has mortgaged the future of 140 crore Indians.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said the Agreement is "not one of equals, it is one of compulsion"

Also Read | India Ranks 3rd Globally in 2026 Global Vibrancy Index in AI Skills Penetration and Hiring.

He referred to "Epstein files and Adani case" and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "has saved his power at the cost of national interest".

"India-US Trade Deal has mortgaged the future of 140 crore Indians. Youths' jobs are at stake, farmers' crops are on the negotiating table, and energy security is being surrendered to foreign conditions! No Prime Minister bends like this without massive pressure. India understands -- this deal is not one of equals, it is one of compulsion. Whether from the Epstein files or the Adani Case -- Modi ji has saved his power at the cost of national interest," the Congress leader alleged.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Shocker: Police Constable Murders Wife's Lover, Drives 191 Kilometres With Body to Satara To Burn Evidence; Arrested.

He made the remarks after his speech in the Lok Sabha on the Union Budget.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also posted a video of Rahul Gandhi interacting with the media.

"The US Department of Justice has Epstein-related files that include the names of Hardeep Puri and Anil Ambani. Adani's case is ongoing, with summons issued in it. The government has given no response for the past 18 months. There is direct pressure on the Prime Minister. What the Prime Minister has done in matters of data, energy security, defense, and farmers--no Prime Minister would do such things without pressure," she cited Rahul Gandhi as saying.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that Bharatiya Janata Party members in Lok Sabha will give a privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi "for misleading the House and also making baseless statements".

He said Rahul Gandhi has made "useless and false allegations" against the government and against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We are going to file a privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi for misleading the House and also making baseless statements. There are very clear-cut rules of procedure and conduct of business in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. When a member intends to make serious charges against another member, then you have to give notice and also substantiate the allegation," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)