Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 8 (ANI): Union Minister for Railways, Electronics, IT and Information & Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday laid the foundation stone for four manufacturing units at the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster at Divitipally, Mahabubnagar District in Telangana.

According to Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, as part of the ceremony, foundation stone was laid for upcoming Giga Factory-1 of Amara Raja company, ground-breaking ceremony was held for critical minerals refining and battery recycling of Lohum company, ground-breaking ceremony was held by Scell Energy for its cell casing manufacturing, and Altmin laid the foundation stone for its first LFP-CAM Giga Factory.

Addressing the gathering at the foundation stone laying ceremony, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Electric mobility remains a focus area for the government and we are committed to developing the right infrastructure and ecosystem for the promotion and adoption of EVs. We welcome Indian innovation and manufacturing initiatives and look forward to the success of this endeavor."

As part of its objective to strengthen the electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India and give boost to EV manufacturing along with its supply chain; the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) notified Modified Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC 2.0) Scheme under which it had accorded approval last year for establishment of Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) project over an area of 377.65 acres at Divtipally Village, Mahabubnagar District, Telangana.

M/s Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies (ARACT), is acting as Anchor unit and is establishing its Giga factory over 262 acres of land with 16 GW Cell Manufacturing and 5 GW battery pack plant in this EMC with projected investment of Rs 9,500 crores over a period of 5 years.

Once operational, the Amara Raja Giga Corridor is expected to create direct employment for 4,500 people and a similar number of indirect jobs in the State, making significant contributions to the socio-economic development of the region.

The Electronics Manufacturing Cluster is fully occupied with allotment of 307.47 acres of land to 4 companies (i.e., M/s AMARA Raja, M/s Altmin, M/s Loham Material and M/s Scell Energy) with their projected investment of Rs 10,574 crore and committed to provide employment to 19,164 (Direct- 5,864 & Indirect-13,300) persons.

Jayadev Galla, Chairman & Managing Director, Amara Raja Energy and Mobility Ltd. expressed his enthusiasm and said, "The Foundation Stone laying ceremony is a big step forward for our Company and the Group. We are grateful to the Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to the Minister Aswini Vaishnaw for being proactive and pro-industry.

The event saw the participation of Minister for IT, Electronics, Industries and Commerce, Legislative Affairs of Telangana Government, D Sridhar Babu, Member of Parliament from Mahbubnagar Constituency Aruna D K, and the Member of Legislative Assembly Y Srinivas Reddy. Senior officials from the State government and industry representatives were also present. (ANI)

