New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): The use of embedded artificial intelligence is shifting the focus of medical care from traditional hospital settings directly into the hands of individuals. During the CII-AI Impact Summit, industry leaders highlighted how smart devices and wearables are creating a more proactive health system by providing continuous monitoring and real-time data.

Ananth Subramanian, CEO of Forecura, stated that technology is fundamentally changing how patients interact with the health system. He noted that embedded AI is transforming healthcare by delivering real-time insights through wearables, smart devices, and remote monitoring systems. This shift allows for a more personalised approach to wellness that does not require a doctor's office for every check-up.

This technological move is intended to give people more control over their own medical data and daily health decisions. Subramanian said that it empowers individuals to manage their health proactively while expanding quality care beyond hospitals into homes and communities. He added that while there are still hurdles to clear regarding data privacy, bias, and regulation, consumer-driven AI has the potential to build a more inclusive and resilient healthcare ecosystem.

Anushka Bhatnagar, Lead of Brand and Communication at Danazir Wealth Management, also described AI as a vital new tool for reform within the sector. She explained that AI is evolving as a new tool to bring a revolution in the health sector. According to Bhatnagar, this evolution will open doors for new opportunities while also presenting specific challenges for the industry to solve.

The success of these digital tools depends heavily on how the public views the safety and ethics of the technology. Bhatnagar mentioned that the future involves exploring the opportunities and challenges of consumer-driven AI in building a more inclusive healthcare system. To ensure people feel comfortable using these tools, she said that care should be taken and rules should be made to maintain the trust issues with the public and industry. (ANI)

