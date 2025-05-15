PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15: Emerald Finance Limited (BSE: EMERALD), is a dynamic company offering a spectrum of financial products and services including its flagship Earned Wage Access (EWA) in India, has entered into a strategic partnership with Singapore-based Baya PTE Limited through its Indian subsidiary. This collaboration aims to strengthen bill discounting services for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), enabling faster access to working capital and improved cash flow management.

Also Read | 'India-Pakistan Ceasefire Will Hold Only if There Are No Terror Attacks': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Warns Pak in Jammu and Kashmir.

The initiative is designed to support SMEs that supply to large corporates such as JSW Steel, Delhivery, and PVR INOX, among others. By facilitating timely invoice discounting, Emerald is empowering SMEs to optimize their receivables cycle and maintain business continuity without liquidity stress.

This partnership aligns with Emerald's broader goal of delivering efficient, technology-enabled financial solutions to underserved segments. Emerald sees strong potential in the bill discounting segment and plans to expand this offering as part of long-term growth strategy. With increasing demand for flexible credit options among SMEs, Emerald aims to drive inclusive financial access and strengthen its presence in the SME lending ecosystem.

Also Read | Miss World Winners From India: From Aishwarya Rai To Manushi Chhillar, Ahead of the 72nd Edition of the Prestigious Beauty Pageant, Meet the Titleholders Who Made History.

Comment on this Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal, Managing Director of Emerald Finance Limited said, "We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Baya PTE Limited, marking a significant step in our commitment to empowering SMEs in India. This collaboration will enhance our bill discounting services, enabling SMEs to access working capital quickly and efficiently, ultimately improving their cash flow and supporting their growth. We recognize the critical role SMEs play in driving the economy, and we are proud to support them in maintaining business continuity, particularly those supplying to large corporates like JSW Steel, Delhivery, and PVR INOX.

As we continue to innovate and expand our financial solutions, we see immense potential in the bill discounting segment. This partnership is a key part of our long-term growth strategy to provide inclusive financial access, and we are excited about the opportunity to strengthen our position in the SME lending ecosystem. By leveraging technology to deliver efficient solutions, we are confident that we will help SMEs navigate liquidity challenges and unlock new growth opportunities."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)