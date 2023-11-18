PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18: Eminent Actor, Amy Aela and influential Sustainability Advocate, Shreya Ghodawat recently announced the launch of Meat Less Meet More, the country's first plant-based luxury networking dinner to grace Mumbai on 24th November 2023 at the renowned restaurant Akina.

This exclusive soiree, dedicated to serving mindfulness on a platter, is the brainchild of the dynamic duo, Indian-Australian Actor and Animal Activist, Amy Aela, and Sustainability Advocate and SHE Changes Climate India Ambassador, Shreya Ghodawat. Together, they are set to enchant you with an evening of eco-luxe extravagance.

Meat Less Meet More promises an intimate gathering of 80 like-minded individuals who share a deep passion for sustainability, animal welfare, and conscious living. In their commitment to amplifying impact, they are delighted to partner with Mercy for Animals, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to improving the lives of farmed animals. A portion of the event proceeds will contribute to this noble cause.

Setting a new standard for gastronomic innovation, venue partner, Akina, Mumbai is proud to introduce an exciting new vegan menu at Meat Less Meet More. Brands Nomou, An Ode to Gaia, Mighty Foods, Vegan First and Plantaway have also joined the good forces for this extraordinary event.

Guests can look forward to an evening brimming with entertainment, an unparalleled plant-forward dining experience, and, most importantly, the opportunity to establish meaningful and valuable connections that are sure to inspire.

Indian-Australian Actor and Co-Founder of this groundbreaking event, Amy Aela, shares, "Our events are meticulously designed for vegetarians, vegans, the plant-forward, or the plant-curious, offering a platform for networking, be it for business, investing, relationships, or travel. Our exclusive, invite-only events ensure quality conversations and valuable networking opportunities in the flourishing plant-based industry, all while sipping champagne!"

Co-founder and Sustainability Advocate Extraordinaire, Shreya Ghodawat, adds, "This is more than just a dinner; it's a movement. We're uniting people from all walks of life and providing them with the ultimate platform to connect, collaborate, and change the world for the better."

Amy Aela:

Amy Aela is an Indian-Australian actress, entrepreneur, animal rights advocate & conscious influencer with 13+ years experience in the luxury events space. Amy has a firm belief that anything is possible and with clear purpose and direction, everyone has the power to make a difference.

Shreya Ghodawat:

Shreya Ghodawat is a passionate sustainability advocate, SHE Change Climate India Ambassador, writer, speaker and humanitarian, committed to driving positive change at the helm of climate action, gender justice, women empowerment and veganism.

Akina, Mumbai:

Akina, Mumbai, is a luxury hotspot renowned for its dedication to exceptional hospitality and unparalleled dining experiences.

Mercy for Animals:

Mercy for Animals is a global charity devoted to stopping cruelty to farm animals and promoting compassionate food choices and policies.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/meatlessmeetmore/

For all things Meat Less Meet More, please visit our official event website:

https://www.meatlessmeetmore.in

