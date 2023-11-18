Hyderabad, November 18: The Election for Karimnagar Assembly Constituency in Telangana will be held on November 30. The date of voting and result was officially announced by the Election Commission of India on October 9.

Having lost the assembly polls twice from Karimnagar in the past, BJP’s National General Secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar is hoping for a win in the present Telangana Assembly election. Sircilla Election 2023: BJP Fields Rani Rudrama Reddy to Take on KT Rama Rao in Telangana Assembly Polls, Know Polling Date, Result and History of Vidhan Sabha Seat.

Karimnagar Election 2023: Polling and Result Date

As per the Election Commission, the election for the Telangana Assembly will be held on November 30, and the counting will be held on December 3. Karimnagar is an assembly constituency in Telangana and is a part of the Peddapalle Lok Sabha constituency.

Karimnagar Election 2023: Candidates

Sanjay Kumar, who scored a thumping win in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Karimnagar, is the BJP candidate from this seat. Bandi Sanjay is faced with a formidable rival in Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar who had defeated him in the 2018 and 2014 assembly polls. Congress nominee Purumalla Srinivas, Sarpanch from Bommakal village near Karimnagar, is a new face. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Will Provide 24 Hours Free Electricity to Farmers if Voted to Power in State, Says Revanth Reddy.

All three belong to the same community of Munnuru Kapu among the backward classes and the contest promises to be a nail-biting one.

Karimnagar Election Result 2018

In 2018, Gangula Kamalakar of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi won the seat by defeating Bandi Sanjay Kumar of the BJP by a margin of 14974 votes. Kamalakar secured 80983 votes while 66009 votes were polled in favour of Bandi Sanjay Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The term of the 119-member Legislative Assembly of Telangana is scheduled to end on January 16, 2024. The last time Assembly elections were held in the state was in December 2018.

