New Delhi [India], July 16: The India Habitat Centre today hosted the Certificate Distribution Ceremony of the Habitat Learning Centre (HLC), reaffirming its commitment to inclusive education and empowerment of under-served children.

The Habitat Learning Centre, in alignment with IHC's mandate, aims to equip young learners from disadvantaged communities with foundational knowledge in Information & Communication Technology (ICT). The initiative fosters professional learning, skill-building, communication, and self-confidence, enabling students to make informed choices and shape their futures and offers internship opportunities as well at the end of the programme.

The ceremony began with the lighting of the lamp by Shri. Katikithala Srinivas, IAS, President, India Habitat Centre &: Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs and Prof. (Dr.) K G Suresh, Director, India Habitat Centre, followed by a group song performed by HLC students. The HLC Annual Report was presented, offering insights into the year's progress and achievements. Students shared their personal journeys in the "Students Speak" segment, highlighting the programme's impact.

Shri. Katikithala Srinivas delivered his blessings to the students and awarded toppers for their outstanding performance. He said- "Lifelong learning is essential for personal growth and making a meaningful impact on society. As you progress, I encourage you to embrace a spirit of service. The future will depend more and more on individuals working in collaboration with the government to shape inclusive and sustainable urban development."

In his address, Prof. (Dr.) K.G. Suresh commending the students' dedication and the team's efforts, he said "Initiatives like the ICT programme make the India Habitat Centre a socially relevant institution and sets us apart.These programmes are vital in making our youth self- reliant and future-ready. Building on this foundation, we plan to introduce new courses such as mobile journalism, social media management, and more to further expand their skillsets and opportunities."

Certificates were distributed to students from partner organisations including Amba Foundation, Health Fitness Trust, Shiksha, and HLC centres (ADCC, BCC, BCMS, BHN, BVD, BTCS), followed by a group photograph to commemorate the occasion.

The event celebrated not just academic milestones, but the spirit of opportunity and transformation that the Habitat Learning Centre continues to foster.

