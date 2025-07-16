If any Indian is asked who the king of romance is - Shah Rukh Khan will be the universal answer. He has a softness that cannot be taught, a charm that will make anyone swoon and to borrow Aditya Chopra’s words, “Eyes that should not be wasted on action roles.” And while his romance movies have made him the Badshah of Bollywood that he is, and romantic songs are just a notch above when they are created for Shah Rukh Khan. Here are top five romantic Shah Rukh Khan songs that will surely put a smile on your face.

1. 'Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon,' Yes Boss

While we know and love "Chaand Taare" from Yes Boss for being the song that manifested SRK’s real life dream and accomplishments, "Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon" is a more subtle and heart-warming tune that makes you want to dance around your house with your partner.

Watch Video of 'Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon':

2. 'Dholna,' Dil Toh Pagal Hai

You cannot talk about SRK’s romance without mentioning the iconic “Aur Paas” scene between Madhur and Shah Rukh in Dil Toh Pagal Hai. And the song that follows is just as iconic and melodious. "Dholna" offers a banter-filled conversational song that is sweet, charming and bound to make you bob your head.

Watch Video of 'Dholna':

3. 'Suraj Hua Maddham,' Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum

Trust Shah Rukh Khan to make the romance the most powerful thing in a family drama. "Suraj Hua Maddham" is one of the most iconic dream sequences that convincingly transports us from Chandni Chowk to Egypt and swoons us with the immense chemistry. And whether you have managed to watch and appreciate K3G or not, this song is surely GOATED by millions.

Watch Video of 'Suraj Hua Maddham':

4. 'Ajab Si,' Om Shaanti Om

Nobody captures love at first sight like Shah Rukh Khan. Whether it is the mischief filled love in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge or the charming love of Rahul and Anjali in Kabhi Khush Kabhie Gham, however, the love at frist sight in Om Shanti Om has to be the most swoonworthy. Powered by the mesmerising voice of KK, "Ajab Si" takes us into the world of Om Prakash and makes us yearn with him.

Watch Video of 'Ajab Si':

5. 'Chaleya,' Jawan

While the iconic romance of early 2000s is cherished and remembered, "Chaleya" reminds us that Shah Rukh Khan is THE King of Romance, even in 2020s. The ease of "Chaleya," the chemistry he shares with Nayanthara and the peppy beats of the song all scream iconic SRK romance and continues to be on our playlists, two years after its release. It is the rare Bollywood song that stuck, in a blizzard of forgettable numbers.

Watch Video of 'Chaleya':

We hope that these songs help turn your mood and remind you of the power of romance. And while we cannot all be as romantic and swoony as SRK, we can always aspire to try and spread the love that his movies stand for.

