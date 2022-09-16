Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): EnKash, India's leading and fastest-growing all-in-one Spends Management and Corporate Cards Company is pleased to announce its association with the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2022 as a Spends Management Partner. The third edition of the much-renowned GFF is scheduled to be held from September 19-22 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. Organized by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), Payment Council of India (PCI), and Fintech Convergence Council (FCC).

The theme of the hybrid event this year is 'Creating a Sustainable Financial World - Global, Inclusive and Green'. This year's Global Fintech Fest will see experts from across the globe come together to deliberate on initiatives and fintech-related interventions with a special view on the sustainability agenda. At the three-day fest, EnKash is set to launch a joint industry whitepaper with a global consulting firm, Kearney. The whitepaper would be a revolutionary reportage on the business spends industry, providing insights from both global as well as domestic perspectives. Additionally, EnKash is set to roll out an innovative brand campaign at GFF 2022 to build awareness around its intuitive portfolio of corporate cards and spends management platform. EnKash and its Co-Founders, Naveen Bindal, Hemant Vishnoi and Yadvendra Tyagi will be part of insightful sessions around varied themes like how corporate cards are powering business spends, growing business of corporate spends and its future, and how BaaS is democratizing banking. Agenda and Panel details

- Naveen Bindal will have the Twitter space on the topic of Strategic co-partners: Fintechs and financial institutions on September 16, 2022, at 8:00 PM.

- Hemant Vishnoi will have a Fireside Chat on the topic Corporate Spend Management and Beyond Banking- EnKash Building it First at 03:45 PM - 04:05 PM on September 20, 2022.

- Naveen Bindal will also address the topic of Powering Business Spends through Corporate Cards in a panel discussion from 05:00 PM - 05:40 PM on the 20th of September 2022 at the event.

- Yadvendra Tyagi, the Co-founder of EnKash, will be part of a panel discussion addressing the topic of BaaS: Democratizing Banking from 03:00 PM - 03:40 PM on the 21st of September 2022.

Speaking on the Company's participation in Global Fintech Fest, EnKash Co-founder, Hemant Vishnoi said, "EnKash is thrilled to be a part of the Global Fintech Fest, the event brings together the best minds from the world of fintech on a single platform. We are confident that this global conference will serve as a catalyst in our efforts to increase our footprint on the national as well international stage as we work to facilitate the complete "Cards and Payments" spectrum with a line-up of new spend management services." "EnKash was formed with the vision to be able to disrupt the commercial payments and card space in India. We are elated to be associated with the Global Fintech Fest 2022 and to showcase our values, products and services on such a huge scale. This is a great opportunity to engage with various businesses, decision-makers, policymakers, industry leaders and experts." said Naveen Bindal, Co-founder, EnKash. "With the use of its platform and cards, EnKash has been able to produce value that is special. Businesses can now have the convenience, savings, control, and visibility that are sorely needed to increase business productivity and operational efficiencies, which is in line with the core mission of the Global Fintech Fest this year. GFF2022 gives us an exciting opportunity to raise awareness around the pertinent need for a holistic spends management platform for emerging mid corporates and startups." said Yadavendra Tyagi, Co-founder, EnKash. Besides deeply insightful deliberations spread across more than 200 sessions over four days, GFF 2022 will be abuzz with numerous other activities such as the release of deeply researched thought leadership reports, product showcasing by select start-ups, special awards in various categories, 'Finsharks' and 'Start-up Battleground'. For more information on GFF 2022 and all activities featuring EnKash, please visit Global Fintech Fest.

