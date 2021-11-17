Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI/PNN): VANS Skilling and Advisory announced a strategic alliance with MVW-MSME Development Centre and MSME Business Forum India to empower the developing, small, and mid-sized MSMEs to unlock their potential, scale faster and explore newer opportunities in the post-pandemic era.

The association aims to be a nurturer of MSMEs to incorporate global best practices, execute efficient workflows, deploy effective marketing strategies, go digital and be investment ready.

VANS Skilling & Advisory is a tech-enabled- human intervened mentorship platform that mentors start-ups, MSMEs and large organisations into unlocking value in their business and drive upper quartile shareholder value in addition to mentoring students.

It is managed by a team of 160+ mentors, most of them are CXOs, Ex CEOs, and Managing Directors of large organisations who have scaled business through sharp rigour in execution, structured PMO approach, change management, and systems thinking. Wherein, MVW-MSME Development Centre aims to work in line with the vision of GOI to support MSMEs.

Also, MSME Business Forum is a network hub of erstwhile corporate executives, investors, and industry experts striving to enhance the MSME and SME profitability.

The partnership focuses on helping MSMEs towards GOI's vision on Ease of Doing Business. It is an initiative to strengthen the investment climate for the MSMEs with guidance on inviting Foreign Investments, Joint Ventures and becoming globally competitive.

On this announcement, Dr. Srinivas Chunduru, Founder VANS Skilling & Advisory, said: "We are delighted to announce the partnership with MVW-MSME Development centre. MSMEs play a vital role as they have contributed significantly to expanding entrepreneurial endeavours through business innovations and annually contributed 30.27% in All India GDP in FY 2019-20. We aim to bring in structured methodologies, PMO approach, innovation and many such indigenously developed processes that will help MSMEs leap faster in their growth curve.

"The Development centre aims to redefine and reinvent the MSMEs of India. It plays a vital role in influencing, hand-holding, and upskilling the entrepreneurs by timely interventions with need-of-the-hour support on resources, guidance and timely mentoring, said Rachana Chowdhary, CEO, MVW-MSME Development Centre.

With this partnership, the VANS group and MVW-MSME Development Centre can help MSMEs provide the right opportunities and empower their business. It will help robust credit provisioning with straightforward compliance frameworks, backed by technology upgrades for Indian small and medium enterprises. MSME Business Forum Board has applauded this initiative of the MVW-MSME Entrepreneurs Development Centre.

About VANS Skilling

VANS Skilling and Advisory is a part of VANS Group that was formed in early 2018 by a team of industry veterans (CXO's with a combined experience of over 200+ man-years and managing large organizations). VANS Group has interests in diversified sectors such as Edu-tech, Financial Services, including Fin-tech and HR analytics. VANS Skilling and Advisory include eminent Industry veterans such as VistyBanaji (Former ED & President at Godrej, CEO - Baner Global Consulting) and Sujan Sinha (Ex CEO and MD at Shriram Finance) on its board.

About Media Value Works (MVW): MVW, established in 2011 is an award-winning integrated marketing consulting firm focussed on 360 communications solutions. With a widespread network across pan-India and 125 countries, MVW helps clients with the right business solutions.

About MVW-MSME Development Centre: It is a division of MVW Network International Pvt. Ltd, a professional organization that aims to provide the right opportunities and empower and eligible MSME businesses. To learn more, interested MSMEs can write to mvwdevelopmentcentre@gmail.com.

For more information, please contact:

MayuraWorlikar - mvwdevelopmentcentre@gmail.com

SushantPai - sushant@vansskilling.co.in

