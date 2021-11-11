Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI): Equity indices opened in red on Thursday with Sensex down by 192.97 points and Nifty down by 65.70 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 192.97 points or 0.32 per cent at 60159.85 at 9.20 am.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Wasim Jaffer & Others Hail Team New Zealand for Securing Thrilling Win Over England to Reach the Finals of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17951.50 at 9.20 am, down by 65.70 points or 0.36 per cent.

On the Sensex, the sectors which are trading high are metals and consumer durables, while the banking sector and information technology sector are trading low. (ANI)

Also Read | Demi Moore Birthday: From Pyaar Ka Saaya to Aitraaz, Hindi Movies That Were Remakes of Her Popular Films.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)