Demi Moore is one of the iconic actresses from Hollywood. What makes her standout among so many talented actresses is her personality, confidence and the way she carries her roles. It's just fascinating! Whether she is playing a hapless and sad widow or a manipulative gold-digger, Moore is just fine! Guess that's why a lot of her movie characters have become aspirational and so were her movies. Several of her films inspired Bollywood movies. Some were decent while others were made just to capitalise on a good script. Today on her birthday, we will tell you about the movies of Demi Moore that inspired Bollywood cinema. Demi Moore Sizzled Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Defying Age at 57 in Black Lacy Lingerie with Mesh Stockings and Fans Cannot Stop Drooling!

Ghost- Pyaar Ka Saaya

Ghost starring Patrick Swayze and Moore is considered one of the best romantic movies ever made. Bollywood attempted it and made a cheap copy by the title of Pyaar Ka Saaya. It starred Rahul Roy and Sheeba.

A Few Good Men - Shaurya

A Few Good Men is a story that revolves around the court-martial of two US marines accused to killing a fellow marine and how their lawyers defend them in court. The movie was remade here as Shaurya which had some brilliant actors in cast like Kay Kay Menon, Deepak Dobriyal, Rahul Bose, Javed Jaffri and others. Sometimes a copy can be almost as good as the original and Shaurya is one such movie.

Indecent Proposal - Sauda, Karobar

Starring Moore along with Robert Redford and Woody Harrelson, Indecent Proposal was about a couple whose fortunes take a dive for the worse. They meet a billionaire agrees to help but on the condition that he is allowed to sleep with the wife. This controversial and almost traumatic premise got a Bollywood transformation twice. First as Sauda starring Neelam and Sumit Sehgal and then Karobar starring Anil Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla. Hate Story 3 also has a slightly similar instance of Karan Singh Grover proposing to sleep with Sharman Joshis' wife to help his company make profits. Priyanka Chopra Celebrates the ‘Boldest Role’ She Played on Screen As Aitraaz Turns 16 Today

Disclosure- Aitraaz

We all love Aitraaz. Abbas Mustan stepped away from their comfort zone of thrillers and dished out a drama. This made a star out of Priyanka Chopra despite playing the vamp here. Well one of the prime reason behind your liking for this movie is because it is inspired from Moore and Michael Douglas' Disclosure.

