Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): Equity indices opened in red on Tuesday with Sensex down by 214.27 points and Nifty down by 66.75 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 214.27 points or trading at 52,628.48 and down by 0.41 per cent at 9.24 am.

Also Read | Apple Event 2022: iPhone SE 3, iPad Air 5 & New Mac Mini Expected To Be Launched Tonight; Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 15,796.40 at 9:24 am, down by 66.75 points or 0.42 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)