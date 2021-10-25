Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices opened in the red on Monday with Sensex down by 46.58 points and Nifty down by 21.90 points.

At 9.30 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 46.58 points or 0.08 per cent at 60,775.04.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 18093.00 at 9.30 am, down by 21.90 points or 0.12 per cent. (ANI)

